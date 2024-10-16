Best things to do this weekend in Fort Myers, Cape Coral: Oktoberfest, Halloween events

Looking for some entertainment in Southwest Florida?

Here are five fun things to do this weekend and beyond, including the new Florida Horror-Fest and Cape Coral's annual Oktoberfest.

Plus we look at what's ahead in the coming weeks: Lab Theater's "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors," the new SUGA Reggae Fest and Jerk Competition and more.

1. Oktoberfest in Cape Coral

The 39th-annual event returns with two weekends of German culture. Expect lots of beer, live bands, authentic German food, vendors, crafts, a kids carnival area and more. The musical lineup includes local blues, rock and country acts, plus two bands flying in from Germany: Die Flotten Oberkrainer and the big band Zimmerer Kapelle. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20 and 25-27. $8 in advance, $10 at the gate (free for ages 11 and younger, prices subject to change). German American Social Club, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 283-1400 or capecoraloktoberfest.com

2. South Cape Business Trick-or-Treat

South Cape businesses hand out candy, trinkets, gift cards and more to trick-or-treaters at this sixth-annual event. It also features a photo booth and a costume contest with cash prizes. A limo bus will transport children and their families across Cape Coral Parkway and back. Check the South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Association Facebook page for participating businesses. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Free. Downtown Cape Coral/South Cape. facebook.com/SouthCapeHospitalityAndEntertainmentAssociation

3. Florida Horror-Fest

The organizers of the annual SW-FloridaCon have a new pop-culture convention that might make your hair stand on end. Florida Horror-Fest features horror- and pop-culture-themed celebrity guests, panel discussions, vendors, a cosplay contest, ghost stories and more. The celebrity lineup includes Tony Moran (who played Michael Myers in the original 1978 movie "Halloween") and a reunion of the director and two cast members from "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives." 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. $20. Free for kids 11 and younger with each paid adult ticket, $10 for additional children. Embassy Suites, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero. facebook.com/floridahorrorfest

4. 'Hadestown: Teen Edition' at Arts Bonita

The teen-oriented version of the Tony-winning musical retells the ancient Greek myth of lovers Orpheus and Eurydice and their journey into the Greek underworld Hades. In the revamped story, the young Eurydice goes to work in a hellish underworld factory called Hadestown to escape the hunger of her poverty-stricken life. Then her lover, the musician Orpheus, tries to rescue her. Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20. $20-$32 ($12 for students). Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artsbonita.org

5. Southwest Florida Symphony's Rock Star Séance

Southwest Florida Symphony opens its 64th season with guest conductor Andrew Lipke and a spooky night of rock, pop and reggae songs from dear, departed musical legends. Tarot-card readings take place in the lobby before the show (6:30-7:30 p.m.). The night's music includes hits from Prince, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and more. The orchestra will share the stage with singer Malia Civetz and singer/multi-instrumentalist Naeemah Z. Maddox. Audience members are encouraged to dress as their favorite dead rock stars. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. $27-$117. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers. 481-4849 or bbmannpah.com

LOOKING AHEAD

'Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors' at Lab Theater

Five actors play dozens of characters in this zany take on Bram Stoker's classic vampire story. Characters include the fearless Van Helsing, the bumbling Jonathan Harker and the Big Bad, himself: Count Dracula. The show was originally scheduled to open Oct. 18, but postponed due to Hurricane Milton. The new dates are Oct. 25-Nov. 9. $37 ($10 for students). The Laboratory Theater of Florida, 1634 Woodford Ave., downtown Fort Myers. 218-0481 or laboratorytheaterflorida.com

'Carrie: The Musical' at Cultural Park Theatre

The Cape Coral community theater gets scary in this musical adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel and the 1976 movie starring Sissy Spacek. The story involves an awkward teen outcast who discovers she has telekinetic powers and eventually takes bloody revenge on her bullying classmates. The show was originally scheduled to open Oct. 18, but postponed due to Hurricane Milton. The new dates are Oct. 25-Nov. 3. $22-$26 ($12-$16 for students and children). Cultural Park Theater: Cultural Park Theater, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 772-5862 or culturalparktheater.com

Elle King at Seminole Casino

The raspy-voiced, Grammy-nominated pop and country singer brings her Baby Daddy's Weekend Tour to Immokalee. King is the first female artist in history to score No. 1 singles in four different radio formats: Adult pop, adult alternative, alternative and country. Her hits include “Ex’s & Oh’s" and “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home)," her duet with country star Miranda Lambert. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. $69-$89. Seminole Center at Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. 658-1313 or moreinparadise.com

Florida Rep's 'Forever Plaid'

Last chance to see this hit musical opening Florida Rep's 2024-25 season. Four young singers die in a bus crash on the way to their first big gig in the 1950s, but then the barbershop quartet gets to perform their show-stopping concert in the afterlife. The show is filled with '50s barbershop hits, including “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Moments to Remember" and “Sixteen Tons." Now through Oct. 27. Tickets start at $67. Artstage Studio Theatre at Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., downtown Fort Myers. 332-4488 or floridarep.org

SUGA Reggae Fest and Jerk Competition

Lehigh Acres radio station 95.7 FM brings its first major Southwest Florida event in years to Centennial Park. The musical lineup of reggae and dancehall artists includes Mykal Rose of Black Uhuru, Shuga, Dajah, AJ Brown, Round Head and Kofiedon. The event also includes arts and crafts, food vendors and a food competition featuring spicy, jerk-seasoned cuisine. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. $45. Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., downtown Fort Myers. 786-486-0891 or tinyurl.com/4juk52yh

