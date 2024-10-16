SW Florida horror festival: 'Halloween,' 'Friday the 13th' actors visit Fort Myers area

Actor Tony Moran only got paid $250 to play the unmasked serial killer Michael Myers in the 1978 horror-movie classic "Halloween." But that's OK, he says.

He earned something much more valuable from that one day of work: A lifetime of adoration from horror fans everywhere.

"I got blessed, you know," says Moran, 67, of Michigan. "Because I didn't think anyone was ever going to see the movie. I thought a week or two in the drive-in, and that'd be about it."

Forty-six years after "Halloween" first scared audiences in movie theaters, Moran still finds himself invited to 15-20 horror and pop-culture conventions a year. His latest: The new Florida Horror-Fest , which brings the scares to Estero's Embassy Suites on Saturday, Oct. 18.

"I love 'em," Moran says about conventions. "When I get to the con, I'm in heaven. I love my fans."

More about Florida Horror-Fest

Moran is one of several celebrity guests attending Florida Horror-Fest, organized by the same people who put on the annual SW-FloridaCon. Other guests include paranormal investigator Bill Slevin and three people from the 1986 movie "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" (director Tom McLaughlin and actors Darcy DeMoss and Tom Fridley).

Florida Horror-Fest is a spin-off of the popular Kentucky Horror-Fest in Frankfort, Kentucky.

"I've been a horror fan all my life," says organizer Carmine De Santo, 52. "I watched the first 'Halloween' in the movie theater."

In addition to the celebrity guests, the new convention includes panel discussions, a cosplay contest, ghost stories, a séance, horror novelists and more than 80 vendors selling horror-themed action figures, toys, comic books, movie posters, voodoo dolls, "potions" and more.

De Santo expects a big crowd at the new event. After all, it was SW-FloridaCon fans who kept asking him to bring the horror festival here in the first place.

"I'm very excited," he says. "When I announced it, it just went viral. It went nuts."

Tony Moran talks 'Halloween,' playing Michael Myers

Both "Halloween" and "Jason Lives" have a huge following, De Santo says. So he expects a lot of interest for both, including their panel discussions.

And to think: Moran almost turned down the role of psychopath Michael Myers in "Halloween." He says he only signed on after learning one of his favorite actors, Donald Pleasence, was in the cast.

Moran considered himself to be a serious actor, and many directors and actors looked down on the horror genre.

"I needed the money," Moran says. "I was flat broke. But back then … I was really a snob. I was in the acting workshop and everything, you know."

He's glad he took the job, though. Now everyone knows him as the face of Michael Myers. That's Moran at the end of the movie, when Jamie Lee Curtis removes the characters' mask and shoots him off the balcony.

"I'm strangling her at the end, and I get shot," Moran says. "And she yanks off the mask. I got shot six more times, and then the stunt guy went over the balcony."

Six different people wore the mask in the movie, he says.

Moran played the character with robotic, unnatural movements, and he wanted to convey Myers' discomfort when that mask was finally removed. "I felt like I was between two worlds," he says of the character, "and it just did not feel right not having a mask on me."

Moran didn't return for 1981's "Halloween II" or any of the other sequels, but they used footage from "Halloween" in the first sequel. He got paid a lot more the second time, he says, although he doesn’t remember exactly how much.

All in all, he says, it's been a fantastic experience — one that he still gets to talk about with fans to this day.

"It was absolutely the best set I've ever been on, for sure," Moran says. "We all had a blast, you know — just a really great time."

Tickets for Florida Horror-Fest

Florida Horror-Fest takes place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Embassy Suites, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero.

Tickets are $20. Admission is free for kids 11 and younger with each paid adult ticket, and $10 for additional children.

For more information, visit floridahorrorfest.com or facebook.com/floridahorrorfest.

