Lee County's most expensive homes sold: Sanibel house tops September 2024 list

A Sanibel Island home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Lee County from Sept. 1-30, 2024.
This home is located at 4461 Waters Edge Lane. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sold for $5,125,000. The house sold for $4,000,000 in 2013.
Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Lee County recorded for September 2024:
( Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate )
1-4461 Waters Edge Lane, Sanibel
List price: $5,850,000
Sold price: $5,125,000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: Gulf Shores
Size: 3,515 square feet
Year built: 2005
Days on market: 232
Amenities: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Outdoor Shower
View: Gulf
2-18090 N Olga Drive, Alva
List price: $3,500,0000
Sold price: $3,500,0000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: Alva
Size: 6,294 square feet
Year built: 1993
Days on market: zero
Amenities: Riverfront, Boat Canopy/Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Courtyard, Deck, Outdoor Kitchen
View: River
3-751 Coral Drive, Cape Coral
List price: $3,649,900
Sold price: $3,346,000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: Cape Coral
Size: 2,911 square feet
Year built: 2024
Days on market: 217
Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit/Grill, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen
View: Basin, Intersecting Canal
4-196 Topanga Drive, Bonita Springs
List price: $3,275,000
Sold price: $2,825,000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: Southport on the Bay
Size: 3,538 square feet
Year built: 1996
Days on market: 48
Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace
View: Lake
5-5727 Yardarm Court, Cape Coral
List price: $2,750,000
Sold price: $2,750,000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: Harbour Preserve
Size: 5,012 square feet
Year built: 2008
Days on market: 43
Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock/Lift/Slip, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Marina, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen
View: Canal
6-25 Beach Homes, Captiva
List price: $2,849,500
Sold price: $2,075,000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: Beach Homes
Size: 1,618 square feet
Year built: 1974
Days on market: 38
Amenities: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Deck
View: Gulf
7-28539 Raffini Lane, Bonita Springs
List price: $2,100,000
Sold price: $2,000,000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: Siena
Size: 3,505 square feet
Year built: 2005
Days on market: zero
Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Golf Course, Lap Pool, Private Membership, Putting Green, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa
View: Golf course
8-11516 Andy Rosse Lane, Captiva
List price: $2,850,000
Sold price: $2,000,000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: FA Lanes Bayview
Size: 3,092 square feet
Year built: 2001
Days on market: 57
Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Courtyard
View: Landscaped Area
9-17512 Aquila Court, Fort Myers
List price: $1,949,900
Sold price: $1,900,000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: Esplande Lake Club
Size: 2,970 square feet
Year built: 2023
Days on market: six
Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Boat Dock/Ramp, Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen
View: Lake
10-18421 Verona Lago Drive, Miromar Lakes
List price: $1,975,000
Sold price: $1,900,000
Neighborhood/Sub-division: Verona Lago
Size: 3,616 square feet
Year built: 2005
Days on market: nine
Amenities: Lakefront, Boat Dock/Ramp/Slip, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Concierge Services, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Tennis Court, Water Skiing, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Shower
View: Lake
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County's most expensive homes sold: Sanibel house tops September 2024 list