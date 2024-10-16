Open in App
    The News-Press

    Lee County's most expensive homes sold: Sanibel house tops September 2024 list

    By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    A Sanibel Island home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Lee County from Sept. 1-30, 2024.

    This home is located at 4461 Waters Edge Lane. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sold for $5,125,000. The house sold for $4,000,000 in 2013.

    Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Lee County recorded for September 2024:

    ( Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate )

    1-4461 Waters Edge Lane, Sanibel

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KF02s_0w8mR4s200

    List price: $5,850,000

    Sold price: $5,125,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Gulf Shores

    Size: 3,515 square feet

    Year built: 2005

    Days on market: 232

    Amenities: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Outdoor Shower

    View: Gulf

    2-18090 N Olga Drive, Alva

    List price: $3,500,0000

    Sold price: $3,500,0000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Alva

    Size: 6,294 square feet

    Year built: 1993

    Days on market: zero

    Amenities: Riverfront, Boat Canopy/Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Courtyard, Deck, Outdoor Kitchen

    View: River

    3-751 Coral Drive, Cape Coral

    List price: $3,649,900

    Sold price: $3,346,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Cape Coral

    Size: 2,911 square feet

    Year built: 2024

    Days on market: 217

    Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit/Grill, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

    View: Basin, Intersecting Canal

    4-196 Topanga Drive, Bonita Springs

    List price: $3,275,000

    Sold price: $2,825,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Southport on the Bay

    Size: 3,538 square feet

    Year built: 1996

    Days on market: 48

    Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace

    View: Lake

    5-5727 Yardarm Court, Cape Coral

    List price: $2,750,000

    Sold price: $2,750,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Harbour Preserve

    Size: 5,012 square feet

    Year built: 2008

    Days on market: 43

    Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock/Lift/Slip, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Marina, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

    View: Canal

    6-25 Beach Homes, Captiva

    List price: $2,849,500

    Sold price: $2,075,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Beach Homes

    Size: 1,618 square feet

    Year built: 1974

    Days on market: 38

    Amenities: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Deck

    View: Gulf

    7-28539 Raffini Lane, Bonita Springs

    List price: $2,100,000

    Sold price: $2,000,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Siena

    Size: 3,505 square feet

    Year built: 2005

    Days on market: zero

    Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Golf Course, Lap Pool, Private Membership, Putting Green, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa

    View: Golf course

    8-11516 Andy Rosse Lane, Captiva

    List price: $2,850,000

    Sold price: $2,000,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: FA Lanes Bayview

    Size: 3,092 square feet

    Year built: 2001

    Days on market: 57

    Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Courtyard

    View: Landscaped Area

    9-17512 Aquila Court, Fort Myers

    List price: $1,949,900

    Sold price: $1,900,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Esplande Lake Club

    Size: 2,970 square feet

    Year built: 2023

    Days on market: six

    Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Boat Dock/Ramp, Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

    View: Lake

    10-18421 Verona Lago Drive, Miromar Lakes

    List price: $1,975,000

    Sold price: $1,900,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Verona Lago

    Size: 3,616 square feet

    Year built: 2005

    Days on market: nine

    Amenities: Lakefront, Boat Dock/Ramp/Slip, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Concierge Services, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Tennis Court, Water Skiing, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Shower

    View: Lake

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County's most expensive homes sold: Sanibel house tops September 2024 list

    Epstein's Necktie
    1d ago
    Will I have to hear how sad it is when it's destroyed in the next hurricane?
