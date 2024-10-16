Lee County's most expensive homes sold: Sanibel house tops September 2024 list

A Sanibel Island home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Lee County from Sept. 1-30, 2024.

This home is located at 4461 Waters Edge Lane. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sold for $5,125,000. The house sold for $4,000,000 in 2013.

Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Lee County recorded for September 2024:

( Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate )

1-4461 Waters Edge Lane, Sanibel

List price: $5,850,000

Sold price: $5,125,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Gulf Shores

Size: 3,515 square feet

Year built: 2005

Days on market: 232

Amenities: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Outdoor Shower

View: Gulf

2-18090 N Olga Drive, Alva

List price: $3,500,0000

Sold price: $3,500,0000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Alva

Size: 6,294 square feet

Year built: 1993

Days on market: zero

Amenities: Riverfront, Boat Canopy/Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Courtyard, Deck, Outdoor Kitchen

View: River

3-751 Coral Drive, Cape Coral

List price: $3,649,900

Sold price: $3,346,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Cape Coral

Size: 2,911 square feet

Year built: 2024

Days on market: 217

Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit/Grill, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Basin, Intersecting Canal

4-196 Topanga Drive, Bonita Springs

List price: $3,275,000

Sold price: $2,825,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Southport on the Bay

Size: 3,538 square feet

Year built: 1996

Days on market: 48

Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace

View: Lake

5-5727 Yardarm Court, Cape Coral

List price: $2,750,000

Sold price: $2,750,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Harbour Preserve

Size: 5,012 square feet

Year built: 2008

Days on market: 43

Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock/Lift/Slip, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Marina, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Canal

6-25 Beach Homes, Captiva

List price: $2,849,500

Sold price: $2,075,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Beach Homes

Size: 1,618 square feet

Year built: 1974

Days on market: 38

Amenities: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Deck

View: Gulf

7-28539 Raffini Lane, Bonita Springs

List price: $2,100,000

Sold price: $2,000,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Siena

Size: 3,505 square feet

Year built: 2005

Days on market: zero

Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Golf Course, Lap Pool, Private Membership, Putting Green, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa

View: Golf course

8-11516 Andy Rosse Lane, Captiva

List price: $2,850,000

Sold price: $2,000,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: FA Lanes Bayview

Size: 3,092 square feet

Year built: 2001

Days on market: 57

Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Courtyard

View: Landscaped Area

9-17512 Aquila Court, Fort Myers

List price: $1,949,900

Sold price: $1,900,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Esplande Lake Club

Size: 2,970 square feet

Year built: 2023

Days on market: six

Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Boat Dock/Ramp, Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

View: Lake

10-18421 Verona Lago Drive, Miromar Lakes

List price: $1,975,000

Sold price: $1,900,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Verona Lago

Size: 3,616 square feet

Year built: 2005

Days on market: nine

Amenities: Lakefront, Boat Dock/Ramp/Slip, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Concierge Services, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Tennis Court, Water Skiing, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Shower

View: Lake

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County's most expensive homes sold: Sanibel house tops September 2024 list