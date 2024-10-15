Two young adults in crash that killed four in Lehigh Acres identified as lifelong friends

Two of four young adults killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres as Hurricane Milton approached Florida's west coast are remembered as lifelong friends who knew each other before they migrated to Southwest Florida from Cuba.

A GoFundMe organized by Ellimay Hernández identified two of the victims as Reysis Hernández, 22, and Mel Viera, 23. The other fatalities are a 25-year-old Palm Springs, Florida, man and a 24-year-old Cape Coral man, while a 20-year-old Cape Coral woman survived in critical condition.

During a brief phone conversation Monday, Ellimay Hernández said the families are not yet ready to speak on the record.

According to the fundraiser, Hernández and Viera were known and beloved to the local community in their hometown of Bejucal, which is roughly 26 miles south of Havana.

The parents of Reysis Hernández and Viera are going through a hard time and financial hardships as they arrange the young adults' funerals, the fundraiser, written in Spanish, reads in part. The GoFundMe has exceeded its $11,000 goal.

The crash happened just after 11:40 a.m. Oct. 6 along Lee Boulevard, near Lee Street, in Lehigh Acres, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said Hernández, Viera and the other three passengers were traveling in a sedan heading west in the inside lane of Lee Boulevard, east of Lee Street.

The driver, Viera, failed to negotiate a right curve, jumped over the raised median, entering the eastbound lanes of Lee Boulevard. The front of their car collided head on with another car occupied by two people heading east.

The impact redirected the second car, causing its front to collide with the front-left of a third car.

The 20-year-old woman from Cape Coral, who was a passenger in the back seat of Viera's car, was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center, in Fort Myers, in critical condition.

A 53-year-old man driving the first car Viera collided with and a 36-year-old man riding as a passenger in that sedan sustained serious injuries and were taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

The driver of the third car, a 23-year-old man from Cape Coral, had minor injuries and was taken to Lehigh Regional Medical Center.

