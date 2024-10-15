Open in App
    The News-Press

    Cape Coral man sentenced to life for second-degree murder in woman's 2021 shooting death

    By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2jdI_0w7HUHAH00

    A Cape Coral man convicted of a fatal shooting at a Fort Myers home more than three years ago will spend life behind bars, a judge has ruled.

    Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle on Monday sentenced Luis Rodriguez Aldama, 49, to life in prison. A jury last month convicted him of one count of second-degree murder with a firearm, including all special findings, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

    Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to Ortiz Circle on March 15, 2021, in reference to a shooting. Detectives determined a woman inside a bedroom had several gunshot wounds and was declared dead. The victim's identity remains redacted in court records.

    The State Attorney's Office said several witnesses called 911 and advised there was a man with a gun who had fired several shots outside a residence before he chased a person into the residence and fired several more shots.

    Authorities noted there had been multiple people in the home as the shooting began, but they all managed to escape. As deputies were on scene, dispatch advised they received an additional 911 call with an open line and only heavy breathing could be heard. Due to the circumstances, a distraction device was deployed into the residence and deputies entered.

    Second victim dies: Second victim dies nearly two weeks after Tice stabbing

    When they entered the home, authorities found the woman on the floor up against a bed, with multiple gunshot wounds. Rodriguez Aldama lay on his back, near the victim. He had a gun on his chest and surrendered to law enforcement.

    The State Attorney's Office said Rodriguez Aldama had a gunshot wound to his hip and was taken to the hospital. The victim died on scene.

    Prosecutors said the investigation revealed the victim had an injunction for protection order against Rodriguez Aldama and had a scheduled court hearing March 16, 2021, the day after the shooting, to extend the injunction. She had just returned to Florida for the hearing.

    Hours before the shooting, Rodriguez Aldama went to the home to try to talk the victim out of going to court. The victim then contacted the Lee County Sheriff's Office. A deputy arrived but Rodriguez Aldama had already fled.

    Hours later, another member of the household reported they saw someone walk onto the property and went outside.

    Rodriguez Aldama, who had taken an Uber to get to the home, hid in woman's SUV and started shooting through the window, as the person approached. That person, now also a victim, took cover as Rodriguez Aldama continued to shoot.

    Authorities said Rodriguez Aldama then chased after the woman as she ran into the home and attempted to hide in a bedroom where Rodriguez Aldama pushed his way in, shot and killed her.

    Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral man sentenced to life for second-degree murder in woman's 2021 shooting death

    KH
    22h ago
    It’s too bad we still have to pay for him to live
    Brad
    1d ago
    Well, bye.
