Monday Night Makeups: SW Florida high school football previews and predictions

Game previews and score predictions for a limited Week 8 of the Southwest Florida high school football season being played on Monday. All games at 7:30 p.m.

Naples (6-1, 1-0) at South Fort Myers (3-3, 0-1)

Radio: 94.1/103.3/105.9 FM

What to watch for — Naples : This is a Class 4A-District 12 contest for the Golden Eagles. The team is coming off a 42-6 running clock win against Fort Myers. Shawn Simeon rushed for 322 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, bringing the Toledo commit’s season totals to 1,039 yards and 11 touchdowns. Alijah Molina continued to impress in his first season as the Naples quarterback, connecting with James LaChance for two passes that went for touchdowns. Albertini Tenor had 4 tackles-for-loss and a sack in the win. South Fort Myers: The Wolfpack defeated Cypress Lake 21-6 in their last game. QB Will Bichler returned to the lineup after dealing with a high ankle sprain that kept him out for two games. He went 13-of-26 for 149 yards with two interceptions and a pair of touchdown passes, one each to Kah’ni Watts and Jimarien Braxton. Running back Victor Jenkins had 13 carries for 69 yards and snagged a key pick-6 on defense. The defense overall recorded five interceptions in the game, bringing the team to 13 on the season. South is 2-7 against Naples, last beating the Golden Eagles in 2016.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Naples 34, South Fort Myers 10

Aubrey Rogers (3-3, 1-0) at Lely (3-3, 1-0)

What to watch for — Aubrey Rogers : In a matchup of Patriots, Aubrey Rogers lost its last game to Florida Christian 48-28 in a game where the opposing Patriots ran for 461 yards on 44 tries. Caden DiLoreto completed 16 of 31 passes for 243 yards with three touchdowns against three interceptions for Aubrey. Romeo Sararo continues to have a great season at wide receiver, catching 7 passes for 105 yards. He leads the team with 499 yards and 7 touchdowns. Brady Stewart ran for 110 yards in the loss for Aubrey Rogers. It'll be J.J. Everage's first return to Lely since he was the head coach there for four seasons, as he looks to possibly play spoiler and start 2-0 in district play. Lely: The Trojans continue to score points at a ridiculous clip but were outscored against Immokalee on Friday, Oct. 4, losing 47-44 to the Indians. Chris Germinal largely had his way throwing the ball on the Trojan secondary, completing 10 of 15 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns, all of which went to Gilbert Charles (4 rec, 121 yards, 3 TDs). Carter Quinn was efficient for Lely, throwing for 202 yards on 16 completions with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Stopping Nino Joseph has been a problem for every team he's faced since Week 2, as the sophomore has 1,728 scrimmage yards and 24 touchdowns on just 167 touches (10.34 yards per attempt). He ran for 220 yards on 31 attempts with three touchdowns on Immokalee.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Lely 44, Aubrey Rogers 17

Barron Collier (1-5, 0-1) at Bonita Springs (1-6, 0-1)

What to watch for — Barron Collier : The Cougars are reeling after a tough outing in the Catfish Bowl, losing 51-26 to Gulf Coast. Barron struggled offensively, averaging just 4.04 yards per play to the Sharks' 12.2 yards per play. BJ Williams was limited at quarterback, completing 15 of 42 passes for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 8 rushes for 14 yards. Gulf Coast had no problems running the ball, going for 497 yards on 46 attempts. It'll be a reunion of sorts for Barron Collier defensive coordinator Rich Dombroski, who was the first coach of the Bonita Springs program from 2019-23. Bonita Springs: The Bull Sharks let a fourth-quarter lead go by the wayside, falling 26-23 to Gateway when it led 23-19 late. Bonita ran 51 times for 270 yards, with Daniel Haith eclipsing the century mark with 127 yards on the ground. Keegan O'Connell had one 55-yard completion in the passing game, connecting with Christain Gawecki. Gateway got a late touchdown by Justin Jean Louis gave the Eagles their first win since Oct. 6, 2023, also against Bonita Springs.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Barron Collier 45, Bonita Springs 20

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Monday Night Makeups: SW Florida high school football previews and predictions