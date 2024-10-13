Hurricane shutters: What are you going to do? Keep them up until end of season, take down?

It's a question everyone is likely contemplating right now, a couple of days after our latest hurricane, Milton, came to town and disrupted our lives.

Should I take my hurricane shutters down, or should I leave them right where they are until the end of hurricane season?

Who is willing to roll the dice right now and take the shutters down, only to have another storm roll in here again before Nov. 30, the official end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season?

Reality check: Before Milton there was Hurricane Helene − there were only 13 short days between those two hurricanes.

Or, maybe you will go halfway and take down some of the shutters to let natural light into your house and leave some up just in case?

Tell us.

Hurricane shutters poll

