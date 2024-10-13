Open in App
    Photos of Matlacha restaurants, shops before, after Hurricane Milton struck the island

    By Robyn George, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8bOV_0w54sdHp00

    At just 1.5 miles long, Matlacha is a local and visitor favorite, linking Cape Coral and Pine Island with cool galleries, eateries, and mom-and-pop shops.

    Unfortunately, this close-knit island community surrounded by Matlacha Pass is susceptible to hurricanes.

    Still reeling from hurricanes Ian in 2022 and Helene in late September 2024, Hurricane Milton hit on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

    Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Photos of Matlacha restaurants, shops before, after Hurricane Milton struck the island

    TM
    1d ago
    How many times will they rebuild here? It wasn’t even fully rebuilt from Ian, it’s time to let nature reclaim this land beside a bridge to pine island.
