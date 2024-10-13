At just 1.5 miles long, Matlacha is a local and visitor favorite, linking Cape Coral and Pine Island with cool galleries, eateries, and mom-and-pop shops.

Unfortunately, this close-knit island community surrounded by Matlacha Pass is susceptible to hurricanes.

Still reeling from hurricanes Ian in 2022 and Helene in late September 2024, Hurricane Milton hit on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Photos of Matlacha restaurants, shops before, after Hurricane Milton struck the island