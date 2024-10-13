Open in App
    Best SW Florida reader photos include Sanibel, Cape Coral nature pics

    By Submitted,

    2 days ago

    Do you have a picture from paradise you’d like to share with Tropicalia readers? We’d love to print it. Email photos to tropicalia@news-press.com. Be sure to include your full name, where you took the picture and what kind of camera or phone you used. Get snapping!

    Note: Photos submitted to Tropicalia are not guaranteed to run.

    More: Flamingos still being seen in Florida, one year after Hurricane Idalia delivered them

    And: Is Southwest Florida Eagle Cam back this month? What to expect as eagles’ return to Fort Myers

    Also: The Shell Factory's last days: What happens next with property sale, animals, employees

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doq6d_0w54sJpP00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl3KD_0w54sJpP00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGpUa_0w54sJpP00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxMMb_0w54sJpP00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02et6r_0w54sJpP00

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Best SW Florida reader photos include Sanibel, Cape Coral nature pics

