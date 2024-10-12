Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    New burger joint with old Florida flavors has quickly become one of our favorites

    By Robyn George, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    Dominick Cioffi has worked at some of our favorite restaurants around, including Crave in Fort Myers, Rosy Tomorrows in North Fort Myers, and Nevermind and Sage on 47 th in Cape Coral.

    His latest gig is as co-owner of Florida Boys Burger Co. in Fort Myers, where he flexes his culinary skills and creativity in the open kitchen daily.

    And it’s quickly become one of our favorites too.

    Cioffi, along with his brother Louis Cioffi and Roger Lolly ( Floridaboyinc.com on Instagram), opened their old Florida-flavored and burger-based restaurant on July 29 in the Starbucks-anchored plaza on Colonial Boulevard. It took over the former Maverick Grille space just west of Fowler Street.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhB6w_0w4BLH3N00

    “We’re grinding away since we opened,” Dominick said. “I figured we would be busy, but not as big as this. I didn’t expect this kind of support this time of year.”

    Just how busy has it been?

    Well, on a typical Saturday, it’s a line-out-the-door and 250-burgers-sold busy.

    Customers from Dominick’s previous gigs are showing up, “even people who knew me from Rosy Tomorrows.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yts2E_0w4BLH3N00

    “All the people who said they would support us have been,” he said. “Even people I didn’t know that were following me are coming in.”

    Many are coming for those gourmet burgers, painstakingly crafted by Dominick.

    Oh, those burgers

    The plump, lightly seasoned tri-blend patties of chuck, brisket and short rib are served pink or no-pink.

    We went with the latter for our Marino burger. It comes topped with arugula, heirlooms, prosciutto, burrata cheese, and house-made pesto — all blending for bite after bite of joy in a bun.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGbnK_0w4BLH3N00

    Dominick excels at combining ingredients to bring out all the best flavors. Blueberry jam & peanut butter, alligator sausage and blackened crabmeat and beer-battered lobster and bearnaise sauce pair on some of his signature burgers. His McGregor features a lamb patty with Guinness caramelized onions, sage cheddar and whiskey aioli.

    “Everything is made with love, made with passion,” Dominick said.

    He makes it all from the blueberry jam to the black truffle mayo and sriracha ketchup.

    “The only things we don’t make are the ketchup, mayo and mustard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7WZD_0w4BLH3N00

    Handhelds, salads and more

    Not in the mood for a burger? You’re in luck.

    The juicy, tender fried chicken sandwich was a winner with its just right house-made hot honey heat.

    The plump jumbo wings — grilled and deep fried — were also a huge hit.

    The charcuterie is quite the sight with cured meats, cheeses, homemade pickles and spreads (of course) with sourdough.

    “We’ve had people eat their way around the menu already,” Dominick said. “We’ve had others come in for lunch and return that night with their family they liked it so much.”

    Old Florida all the way

    Want more Florida flavors? There are steaks, barbecue pork, frog legs, alligator sausage, Key West pink shrimp and fresh watermelon and even Florida Boy dressing on salads.

    This Florida flavor is carried throughout the dining room with stuffed gator heads in bowls on tables, stuffed rattlesnakes, a fishtank of native species and murals of the Everglades.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyb47_0w4BLH3N00

    The casual space — seating 65 inside and 30 outside — is fun and different.

    Just like the menu.

    “Come on in and see what we have,” Dominick said. “It all speaks for itself. The staff, the food, the presentation of it all. We’re a well-oiled machine just burning and turning.”

    Florida Boy Burger Co., 4480 Fowler St., Unit 110, Fort Myers; open  11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; (239) 245-7145; burgers.inc or follow on Facebook for more.

    Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New burger joint with old Florida flavors has quickly become one of our favorites

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    OliviaB
    2d ago
    Dom is super talented! ❤️
    gigabit_bye0b
    2d ago
    Definitely going to stop by and try the food! Looks delicious 😋 I just saw the page on Instagram ❤️🥰
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This No-Frills Barbecue Joint In Florida Has St. Louis Ribs That Are To Die For
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com10 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Florida sheriff announces criminals banned from evacuation shelters, tells them to go directly to jail
    Fox News2 days ago
    Watch: Ron DeSantis Blows a Fuse Upon Hearing Hurricane Damage Costs
    The New Republic4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Fact Check: Trump Donated $25M to Hurricane Relief?
    Snopes3 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Scrappy Doo is Graduating from Training Camp
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy