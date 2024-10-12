New burger joint with old Florida flavors has quickly become one of our favorites

Dominick Cioffi has worked at some of our favorite restaurants around, including Crave in Fort Myers, Rosy Tomorrows in North Fort Myers, and Nevermind and Sage on 47 th in Cape Coral.

His latest gig is as co-owner of Florida Boys Burger Co. in Fort Myers, where he flexes his culinary skills and creativity in the open kitchen daily.

And it’s quickly become one of our favorites too.

Cioffi, along with his brother Louis Cioffi and Roger Lolly ( Floridaboyinc.com on Instagram), opened their old Florida-flavored and burger-based restaurant on July 29 in the Starbucks-anchored plaza on Colonial Boulevard. It took over the former Maverick Grille space just west of Fowler Street.

“We’re grinding away since we opened,” Dominick said. “I figured we would be busy, but not as big as this. I didn’t expect this kind of support this time of year.”

Just how busy has it been?

Well, on a typical Saturday, it’s a line-out-the-door and 250-burgers-sold busy.

Customers from Dominick’s previous gigs are showing up, “even people who knew me from Rosy Tomorrows.”

“All the people who said they would support us have been,” he said. “Even people I didn’t know that were following me are coming in.”

Many are coming for those gourmet burgers, painstakingly crafted by Dominick.

Oh, those burgers

The plump, lightly seasoned tri-blend patties of chuck, brisket and short rib are served pink or no-pink.

We went with the latter for our Marino burger. It comes topped with arugula, heirlooms, prosciutto, burrata cheese, and house-made pesto — all blending for bite after bite of joy in a bun.

Dominick excels at combining ingredients to bring out all the best flavors. Blueberry jam & peanut butter, alligator sausage and blackened crabmeat and beer-battered lobster and bearnaise sauce pair on some of his signature burgers. His McGregor features a lamb patty with Guinness caramelized onions, sage cheddar and whiskey aioli.

“Everything is made with love, made with passion,” Dominick said.

He makes it all from the blueberry jam to the black truffle mayo and sriracha ketchup.

“The only things we don’t make are the ketchup, mayo and mustard.

Handhelds, salads and more

Not in the mood for a burger? You’re in luck.

The juicy, tender fried chicken sandwich was a winner with its just right house-made hot honey heat.

The plump jumbo wings — grilled and deep fried — were also a huge hit.

The charcuterie is quite the sight with cured meats, cheeses, homemade pickles and spreads (of course) with sourdough.

“We’ve had people eat their way around the menu already,” Dominick said. “We’ve had others come in for lunch and return that night with their family they liked it so much.”

Old Florida all the way

Want more Florida flavors? There are steaks, barbecue pork, frog legs, alligator sausage, Key West pink shrimp and fresh watermelon and even Florida Boy dressing on salads.

This Florida flavor is carried throughout the dining room with stuffed gator heads in bowls on tables, stuffed rattlesnakes, a fishtank of native species and murals of the Everglades.

The casual space — seating 65 inside and 30 outside — is fun and different.

Just like the menu.

“Come on in and see what we have,” Dominick said. “It all speaks for itself. The staff, the food, the presentation of it all. We’re a well-oiled machine just burning and turning.”

Florida Boy Burger Co., 4480 Fowler St., Unit 110, Fort Myers; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; (239) 245-7145; burgers.inc or follow on Facebook for more.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New burger joint with old Florida flavors has quickly become one of our favorites