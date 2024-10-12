Open in App
    • The News-Press

    Iconic Mucky Duck on Captiva fighting its way back from Hurricane Milton's wrath

    By Robyn George, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlvPE_0w4BKij500

    Two weeks, two major setbacks.

    The Mucky Duck on Captiva, still working its way back from Hurricane Helene, was pummeled by Hurricane Milton.

    Photos posted early Thursday on the iconic waterfront restaurant’s Facebook page show blown-out beachside walls and windows, a sagging roofline and completely exposed interior. As bleak as the photos are, a hopeful message followed in a post Thursday afternoon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027Qa1_0w4BKij500

    “We obviously have some work to do but we are gathering our village and plan to make the necessary repairs to our property as soon as possible,” it read.

    But just how soon those repairs can begin is unknown.

    “There is road damage on Captiva that needs to be fixed but we know Lee County will make that happen at their earliest ability,” the post continued.

    This is the second announced comeback for the beloved restaurant in less than two weeks.

    A Saturday, Sept. 28, video showed mounds of sand on the south side and toppled trees with exposed root systems on the beachfront courtesy of Hurricane Helene. Green hexagon-shaped tables and picnic tables were tossed about, some piled up and others half-buried in the sand. More tables and equipment were left in heaps on the building’s north side, while sand covered the stairs at window height on the beach side.

    “We had much worse damage than Hurricane Ian and it might be quite a while until we can open back up,” an accompanying post read.

    But the Duck’s “faithful crew” got busy with shovels in hand to dig the restaurant out.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07l8Vt_0w4BKij500

    Then word of another threatening weather system came.

    “Asking for prayers once again as Hurricane Milton approaches,” a Tuesday post read. “We have boarded up but are very concerned because significant storm surge is forecast and we lost a great deal of beach during Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago... so please pray not only for our restaurant but also our staff and anyone else in the path of this storm.”

    Those concerns turned into reality as Milton caused even more damage.

    More: Rebounding, not rebooting: SW FL's recovery from Hurricane Milton underway

    Originally opened in 1976 in what once was the old Gulf View Inn, it’s a lot for the beachfront building — named one of the best beach bars in the south by Southern Living in March — to go through.

    But all is not lost.

    “What happened was very disheartening of course, but for the sake of our staff and everyone who loves the Duck, we are going to give it another go,” Thursday’s post-Milton entry read. “We cannot express how much your love, support and prayers mean to us.”

    Follow The Mucky Duck (11546 Andy Rosse Lane, Captiva) on Facebook for the latest updates.

    Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Iconic Mucky Duck on Captiva fighting its way back from Hurricane Milton's wrath

