Cape Coral Bike Night roars back with some changes: What you need to know

The bikes are back in the South Cape . But expect some big changes for Cape Coral Bike Night.

Southwest Florida's biggest motorcycle event — now in its 19th season — has a new layout this year. The popular block party is concentrated around the Club Square area. And there's a new motorcycle parking area called The Thunder Zone.

Don't worry, though. Cape Bike Night still packs the street with everything motorcycle enthusiasts love about the event: Rumbling, tricked out motorcycles; cold beer and hot food; vendors selling leather vests and bike gear; and lots of hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll.

If you love bikes and bike culture, this is the place to be Saturday in Southwest Florida.

"It’s still a great event," says organizer Todd King, special events coordinator for the City of Cape Coral. "It's just a lot of fun."

Here’s everything you need to know about Cape Coral Bike Night:

When and where is Cape Coral Bike Night?

The next Cape Coral Bike Night takes place 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The block party stretches along Southeast 47th Terrace from Vincennes Street to Coronado Parkway, but it's mostly centered around Club Square.

That's where you'll find The Thunder Zone parking "arena," the vendor village and the concert stage.

Bike Night happens three times a year in the South Cape (aka downtown Cape Coral). Two more Bike Nights are scheduled for Feb. 8 and April 12.

New Bike Night layout

Organized wanted to create a new, centralized rally point for motorcycles on Bike Night. And that's a big reason for the new layout.

"Club Square — 10th Street and 47th Terrace — is sort of becoming our Times Square and event central," King says. "We've had the stage on 10th now for a few years.

"Really, the ideal here is primarily creating a large space for motorcycle parking, so we can centralize all the bikes and people can see how many motorcycles came to Bike Night."

That keeps the event more pedestrian-friendly, too, King says.

The layout is also a response to new development on Southeast 47th Terrace, including The Cove at 47th and other apartment/condominium complexes opening up, King says.

That's resulted in "growing pains" for the South Cape and Bike Night, he says. "It's forced us to adjust the size and scope of the event."

More about The Thunder Zone

Bikers can't park their motorcycles anymore on Southeast 47th Terrace during Bike Night. Instead, they'll go to the new Thunder Zone.

Cape Coral police will be on site Saturday to direct bikers to the new parking lot, King says. The parking area can be accessed from Southeast 46th Lane.

King thinks it'll be cool to see all those awesome motorcycles in one place. And he has some fun plans for the future, too.

"Cape Coral would like to break the world record for motorcycle revvers," he said. "We're going to program it so that, at some point in the evening — hopefully not when the condo people are trying to go to bed — but at some point in the evening, we're going to have everyone start their motorcycles and rev their engines just to see if we can (break the record). That's why we're calling it The Thunder Zone."

How popular is Cape Coral Bike Night?

In a word: Very.

The five-hour block party usually draws an average of 15,000 people each time — many of them riding motorcycles to the event, King says. They're all there to hang out with other bikers, watch the bands, check out the motorcycles, and shop at the vendor village.

Many of those motorcycle fans come from outside Cape Coral, including Fort Myers, Bonita Springs and Naples.

"A lot of folks have motorcycles in their garage, and they're looking for social experiences," King says. "You can come out and get your motor runnin' ( laughs ). … It's just a great atmosphere."

The bands: Expect lots of rock 'n' roll

Cape Coral Bike Night usually has several bands performing. And they’re usually hard rock.

This month is no different. The lineup features:

The School of Rock band, featuring students from the Fort Myers music school (5-6 p.m.),

featuring students from the Fort Myers music school (5-6 p.m.), Red Hannah, a popular Southwest Florida cover band (6:30-8 p.m.),

a popular Southwest Florida cover band (6:30-8 p.m.), And Shoot 2 Thrill, a touring AC/DC tribute band (8:30-10 p.m.).

Slow Bike Races

The Slow Bike Races are always a big hit, King says. They start at 8 p.m. on Southeast 11th Place.

"We've done it for a long time, and it's a very, very popular event," King says. "People love it."

The races are done head-to-head in a tournament, single-elimination format. For spectators, it can be hilarious watching big, tough bikers trying to manage their massive hogs at slow speeds.

"You stay in your lane and the slowest bike— without putting your feet down — wins," King says. "So it’s a real slow race where they're trying to balance a big, heavy bike — a big Harley — and be the last to cross the finish line."

Participants must register and sign a waiver on-site.

What else can you do at Cape Coral Bike Night?

The event also features food trucks and lots of vendors.

About 100 vendors will be in the vendor village, King says. They’ll sell everything from leather clothing to jewelry to motorcycle add-ons and lighting packages.

Learn more about Cape Coral Bike Night

For more about Cape Coral Bike Night, call 573-3128 or visit ccbikenight.com or facebook.com/@capecoralspecialevents

