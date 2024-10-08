Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    Hurricane Milton: What weather conditions to expect today in Lee County, Fort Myers Beach

    By Chad Gillis, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    Hurricane Milton is expected to be a life-changing event for people on the coast of west Florida, but experts aren't exactly sure where the eye of the storm will make landfall.

    Monday forecasts from the National Hurricane Center showed the system making landfall somewhere between the Naples area and the Big Bend.

    "This is going to be a life-threating and catastrophic event somewhere.," said National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Davis, who works in Ruskin. "We know that Hurricane Helene took a lot of dunes from Southwest Florida beaches, so we’re extremely vulnerable. Our beaches and low-lying areas are extremely vulnerable.

    Davis said very subtle changes in steering currents have experts still guessing as to the exact landfall location.

    Where is Hurricane Milton likely to make landfall?

    Most models Monday showed the eye of the storm making landfall between the Sarasota and Tampa Bay areas.

    Rains have been falling across the region for a few days, and there's a 70% chance of rain across the area on Tuesday, according to NWS forecasts.

    The real rains will start Wednesday and continue into Thursday as Hurricane Milton makes landfall and crosses the state.

    Several forecasts showing the storm making landfall during the evening hours.

    Conditions will start to deteriorate midday Wednesday, and tropical conditions are likely into early Thursday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsKVM_0vyPcXYY00

    How could Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach, Florida be affected

    This hurricane is bringing multiple threats to our area: including storm surge, high winds and inland flooding from rain.

    That type of weather will be here Wednesday, according to various forecasts.

    Coastal barrier island like Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva have already been evacuated.

    Today, there is a 50% chance of rain across the area, according to NWS.

    NWS is calling for light winds and a high of around 83 degrees.

    Small low-pressure system moved across Florida

    The remnants of a low-pressure system made it over the peninsula Monday, bringing some steady rainfall.

    Not much in the way of winds or severe weather expected Tuesday, according to various forecasts.

    More: Fort Myers Beach video update: Reporter Chad Gillis provides post-Helene update

    Wednesday will be different as Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast late that night.

    NWS issued flood and hurricane watches and a storm surge watch for the Lee County, and hurricane conditions are possible here Wednesday.

    The flood watch continues through Wednesday night.

    And regardless of exactly where Milton hits, there will be impacts felt in Lee County, at least along the coast.

    Exact location of Milton's landfall unknown

    "It could be Southwest Florida," Davis said. "It could be Tampa Bay. Either way, we definitely need to take this seriously."

    Davis said rainfall will likely cause flooding in inland areas, and there could even be a few tornadoes here as we're on the east side of the storm.

    "There will be significant wind with storm surge and inland flooding," Davis said.

    Imperial River in Bonita Springs already flooded

    Ben Nelson, owner of Nelson’s Marine in Bonita Springs, lives along Lightner Creek, which flows into the Imperial River.

    “It’s already high,” Nelson said of water behind his home. “It’s been raining so much that’s it’s already high and it’s very concerning. Very seldom do we get rainfall from the east and storm surge from the west.”

    Nelson said Hurricane Milton could be a historic storm for this area.

    More: Reporter remembers many trips to see special Florida mangrove tree at Bunche Beach

    “As a contractor, we’re preparing for an Ian-type of event,” Nelson said. “It’s hard to imagine anything worse than that.

    Nelson grew up in the Bonita Springs area and has been through several hurricanes and floods.

    “If you’re down on a canal, it’s time to go,” Nelson said. “If you’re at the beach, surf is coming.”

    This story was updated to add a video.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Hurricane Milton: What weather conditions to expect today in Lee County, Fort Myers Beach

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton exits Florida, but effects persist on First Coast
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post27 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy