Hurricane Milton: What weather conditions to expect today in Lee County, Fort Myers Beach

Hurricane Milton is expected to be a life-changing event for people on the coast of west Florida, but experts aren't exactly sure where the eye of the storm will make landfall.

Monday forecasts from the National Hurricane Center showed the system making landfall somewhere between the Naples area and the Big Bend.

"This is going to be a life-threating and catastrophic event somewhere.," said National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Davis, who works in Ruskin. "We know that Hurricane Helene took a lot of dunes from Southwest Florida beaches, so we’re extremely vulnerable. Our beaches and low-lying areas are extremely vulnerable.

Davis said very subtle changes in steering currents have experts still guessing as to the exact landfall location.

Where is Hurricane Milton likely to make landfall?

Most models Monday showed the eye of the storm making landfall between the Sarasota and Tampa Bay areas.

Rains have been falling across the region for a few days, and there's a 70% chance of rain across the area on Tuesday, according to NWS forecasts.

The real rains will start Wednesday and continue into Thursday as Hurricane Milton makes landfall and crosses the state.

Several forecasts showing the storm making landfall during the evening hours.

Conditions will start to deteriorate midday Wednesday, and tropical conditions are likely into early Thursday morning.

How could Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach, Florida be affected

This hurricane is bringing multiple threats to our area: including storm surge, high winds and inland flooding from rain.

That type of weather will be here Wednesday, according to various forecasts.

Coastal barrier island like Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva have already been evacuated.

Today, there is a 50% chance of rain across the area, according to NWS.

NWS is calling for light winds and a high of around 83 degrees.

Small low-pressure system moved across Florida

The remnants of a low-pressure system made it over the peninsula Monday, bringing some steady rainfall.

Not much in the way of winds or severe weather expected Tuesday, according to various forecasts.

Wednesday will be different as Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast late that night.

NWS issued flood and hurricane watches and a storm surge watch for the Lee County, and hurricane conditions are possible here Wednesday.

The flood watch continues through Wednesday night.

And regardless of exactly where Milton hits, there will be impacts felt in Lee County, at least along the coast.

Exact location of Milton's landfall unknown

"It could be Southwest Florida," Davis said. "It could be Tampa Bay. Either way, we definitely need to take this seriously."

Davis said rainfall will likely cause flooding in inland areas, and there could even be a few tornadoes here as we're on the east side of the storm.

"There will be significant wind with storm surge and inland flooding," Davis said.

Imperial River in Bonita Springs already flooded

Ben Nelson, owner of Nelson’s Marine in Bonita Springs, lives along Lightner Creek, which flows into the Imperial River.

“It’s already high,” Nelson said of water behind his home. “It’s been raining so much that’s it’s already high and it’s very concerning. Very seldom do we get rainfall from the east and storm surge from the west.”

Nelson said Hurricane Milton could be a historic storm for this area.

“As a contractor, we’re preparing for an Ian-type of event,” Nelson said. “It’s hard to imagine anything worse than that.

Nelson grew up in the Bonita Springs area and has been through several hurricanes and floods.

“If you’re down on a canal, it’s time to go,” Nelson said. “If you’re at the beach, surf is coming.”

