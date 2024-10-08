The News-Press Athlete of the Week for Sept. 23-28 Cape Coral's Hayden Tedhams

The News-Press selects athletes that stood out the week before based on a combination of coach reports and school nominations sent to sports@news-press.com and our coverage. Those athletes are put in a poll each Monday on news-press.com and you, our readers, vote on who you think did it best. The winners of The News-Press Athlete of the Week poll sponsored by Elevate Home Services receive a T-shirt provided by BSN Sports and a tote bag provided by the USA Today High School Sports Awards. To get to know our winners better, The News-Press will have a question-and-answer session with each athlete.

The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 23-28 was Cape Coral swimmer Hayden Tedhams. The junior captured 2,052 votes or 59%. To be selected for the poll, Tedhams finished second in the 500 free at the Florida Swims Foundation Invitational Swim Meet in Ocala and also won the 200 free and 500 free in a meet against North Fort Myers.

VOTE: The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Elevate Home Services for Sept. 30-Oct. 5

Question: How did you get into swimming

Tedhams: Probably just because my parents were swimmers, and then eventually I was kind of forced into it. But I did like it, so I like the sport. It is fun.

What has been your most memorable moment as a high school swimmer so far?

Tedhams: Probably my sophomore and my freshman year at states, because, I mean, I got to experience it with the team and everything. So I thought that was fun.

What are your goals for this season?

Tedhams: I hope to medal at states. Of course, qualifying for states first would be a goal.

Previously: The News-Press Athlete of the Week for Sept. 16-21 Cape Coral's Nazayer Franco

Do you have any pre-meet routines or superstitions to get yourself ready to swim?

Tedhams: I eat a lot, but usually eggs, a lot of them, and bagels. I like bagels.

What are your plans after high school?

Tedhams: I hope to go to college, I've already talked to a few of them, so getting into college would probably be the No. 1 thing.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: The News-Press Athlete of the Week for Sept. 23-28 Cape Coral's Hayden Tedhams