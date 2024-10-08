Open in App
    NWS: Saturated Naples area could see 5 to 6 inches of rain between now and Thursday

    By Chad Gillis, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    Steady rains are forecast to hit the Naples area Tuesday as powerful Hurricane Milton churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

    "You are probably going to see the most rain with the outer bands and we're talking between 5 or 6 inches of rain through Thursday morning, and that's the entire timeframe of the event," said Anthony Reynes, a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Miami, which covers the Naples-Marco Island area.

    Rains have been falling across the region for a few days, and there's a 50% chance of rain across the area on Tuesday, according to NWS forecasts.

    Some forecasts show partly clear skies in the Naples area on Tuesday, with patches of rain passing through.

    The real rains will start Wednesday and continue into Thursday as Hurricane Milton makes landfall and crosses the state.

    Several forecasts showing the storm making landfall during the evening hours.

    Conditions will start to deteriorate midday Wednesday, and tropical conditions are likely into early Thursday morning.

    "You're looking at 4 to 7 feet of storm surge from Bonita Beach down to Chokoloskee," Reynes said.

    Regardless of where along the west coast Milton makes landfall, there will be impacts felt in the Naples area.

    Our region is also on the eastern, or more turbulent side of the storm.

    "There is a potential for isolated tornadoes but those will happen when the storm enters the central portion of Florida," Reynes said. "We haven't seen many tornadoes at this point, but an isolated tornado is possible once it makes landfall."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCoNr_0vyPMKgJ00

    On Tuesday, there will be moderate rain across the area, which is saturated from above-average rains this year and the recent passing of Hurricane Helene.

    More: Reporter remembers many trips to see special Florida mangrove tree at Bunche Beach

    "If we have a rain band or a line of thunderstorm, you can experience really heavy downpours and those are the ones that bring localized flooding," Reynes said. "So it's going to be intermittent, on-and-off Tuesday."

    High tide may factor into the storm surge equation for Naples and Lee counties.

    The high tide in Bonita Springs will be at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday, with a low tide occurring at 12:56 p.m. that same day.

    Winds should be blowing offshore Wednesday morning as Hurricane Milton approaches the coast.

    The storm is expected to bring significant storm surge to the Collier area, as much as 7 feet.

    As rain poured down Monday, Marco Island and Goodland prepared for the worst. Roads already were flooding by noon, which isn't unusual for this area.

    City officials declared a state of emergency and issued a voluntary evacuation of the largest of the Ten Thousand Islands.

    Many businesses were closed or closing as of Monday afternoon, including Snook Inn, JW Marriott restaurants and spa and Mango's Dockside Bistro.

    JW Marriott, which sits on the beach at the Gulf of Mexico, was using the sand at its feet to make sandbags to protect its resort.

    Rural Collier will get rain, too

    Rains have been heavy this summer, with the Lee-Collier area, on average, have received about a foot more rain than during a typical summer, according to South Florida Water Management District records.

    Even people living in rural eastern Collier County are concerned about Hurricane Milton.

    "We’ve had a lot of rain all summer, and I put some of my art work in my upstairs loft," said LeRoy Osceola. "There will be water everywhere here and it’s already muddy from all the rain this summer."

    Osceola grew up in the Everglades and has been through many hurricanes. He said his village, which sits along U.S. 41 near the Miami-Dade county line, received some rain and strong, gusty winds during Hurricane Helene.

    "They like the warm water, and you see on the news that the water is hot," Osceola said.

    J. Kyle Foster contributed to this story.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: NWS: Saturated Naples area could see 5 to 6 inches of rain between now and Thursday

