    Opinion: Collier wisely rejects red-light cameras

    By Marshall H. Tanick,

    2 days ago

    The concept of using surveillance  cameras to nab red red-light running vehicles at notorious intersections in Collier County illustrates the aphorism that a bad penny keeps coming back.

    Disbanded by the Collier County Board of Commissioners early in 2013, it rose again in vampire-type fashion in a proposition by Commissioner Donna Fiala to review its possible revival after its fizzle more than a decade ago.

    Her colleagues wisely rejected it, hopefully driving a stake through its heart, until it inexorably tries to rise again.

    The commissioner’s intention is noble: to save law enforcement resources; deter unlawful, dangerous, driving and minimize accidents and injuries, some fatal. But its implementation is fraught with difficulties, which is why it was dropped.

    Those shortcomings include intrusions on personal privacy from an increasingly snooping environment; imprecision in identification of offending drivers; racial and ethnic disparities in placement of the cameras; and various costly legal entanglements for drivers, vehicle authorities, and prosecutorial authorities, among others. Advanced technology and learning from past mistakes may make the project more palatable but it still leaves a bad taste for Collier County drivers.As an attorney who successfully represented a 15,000-plus member class action in setting aside one of these programs in Minnesota, I am well aware of these deficiencies, as is the City of Minneapolis, which lost the case, had to terminate  its project, and pay out some $2.6 million  in refunds and legal fees to wrongfully ticketed vehicle owners, whether actually driving the car, allowing someone else to, or had it stolen.

    Take it from me — and them — it’s not worth it unless well designed and equitably enforced. Otherwise, it will, to use another cliche, end up costing the county a pretty penny.

    Marshall H. Tanick of Naples is a constitutional law attorney.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Opinion: Collier wisely rejects red-light cameras

