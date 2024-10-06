Open in App
    Analysis: Preserving the Right to Hunt and Fish: 2024 amendments on the ballot

    By Stacy Vermylen,

    2 days ago

    The November 5th election will include a proposed amendment that would preserve in the Florida Constitution the right to hunt and fish.

    Official ballot language: Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZRdT_0vwGby9x00

    As of 2023, 23 states have the right to hunt and fish in their state constitutions. While the current Florida laws already support this right, the Constitutional Sportsmen Foundation, a bipartisan nonprofit based in Washington, DC, drafted the amendment as part of its overall mission to ensure hunting and fishing remain a fundamental right. They gained the support of Florida Representative Lauren Melo (R-81) and others in the Legislature to add Florida to the states protecting hunting and fishing.

    The proposed amendment would still mean that sportsmen are subject to regulations set by the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to promote wildlife. The FWC sets rules about hunting and fishing during specific seasons and with certain bag limits. Importantly, this amendment would define individual hunting and fishing as the preferred means of managing and controlling wildlife rather than using other scientific methods recommended by the government.

    Supporters of the bill feel the need to protect these rights more officially and consider hunting and fishing to be part of the state’s history and tradition. They see that the average age of hunters or anglers has risen over time, and that younger people may have a different attitude about the sport and be more inclined to want to protect wildlife, creating an urgency among sportsmen to protect the right even further. Some states have seen anti-hunting ballot measures being proposed (e.g., California preserves the right to fish but not hunt). They are concerned about the possible criminalization of hunting or the use of guns to hunt. In addition, supporters point to billions of dollars and thousands of jobs the sports generate. Those urging a YES vote are the National Rifle Association, Florida Sportsman’s Conservation Association, Wilton Simpson (Florida Secretary of Agriculture), the majority of the Florida Legislature, and many other sports organizations. Website: VoteYeson2Florida.com

    Opponents of the bill claim the amendment is unnecessary, given existing statutes that already protect the rights, and such an amendment could put more pressure on the FWCC to approve more cruel fishing or hunting tactics. They fear a constitutional amendment would strip citizens of the power to preserve and protect wild animals by establishing lethal force as the state’s primary method of animal control and removal, bypassing wildlife protections and gun safety regulations. Opponents are concerned that challenges to property rights (hunters or fishermen trespassing on private land) could also come because of this amendment. Urging Floridians to vote NO are the Sierra Club, Humane Society, S. Florida Wildlife Association, World Animal Protection, and a long list of other wildlife protection and environmental organizations. Website: NoTo2.org.

    If this amendment passes, it will strengthen Floridian’s rights to hunt and fish, offering protection from possible legislation. It will also make hunting and fishing the preferred method of managing wildlife. If it fails, the existing right to hunt and fish and current wildlife management methods will remain.

    For a non-partisan review of all the amendments, go to https://lwvcolliercounty.org/2024_Florida_Amendments. The last day to register to vote is October 7, and early voting runs from October 26 through November 2. Election Day is November 5. For more information about all that is on your ballot, visit www.Vote411.org.

    The League of Women Voters of Collier County is a non-partisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For more information about LWVCC, go to https://www.lwvcolliercounty.org

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Analysis: Preserving the Right to Hunt and Fish: 2024 amendments on the ballot

    James Netzel
    1d ago
    Poorly written amendment I believe it would make it harder for FWC to enact rules and regulations for our natural resources and also open up state to many lawsuits. What are traditional methods? Will I be able to seign net in the harbor? Besides it is already in our constitution,wondering who sponsored and who's benefiting from this bill
    g howard
    2d ago
    I i totally support this amendment, as a true Floridian born and raise here. With all the people moving in here, who knows they may decide they want to stop fishing and hunting just like it did the net man destroy a way of life
    View all comments
