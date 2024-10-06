Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    Analysis: Should School Board Elections Be Partisan? 2024 amendments on the ballot

    By Stacy Vermylen,

    2 days ago

    Voters will be asked in the upcoming general election to weigh in on whether school board member elections should be switched from nonpartisan to partisan.

    Official ballot language: Amendment #1: Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election rather than a nonpartisan election and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZRdT_0vwGbwOV00

    Background

    Since 1998, school board member elections in Florida have been non-partisan, like most states in the U.S. Whether an election is non-partisan or partisan will not only determine the information a voter receives about a candidate; it also will determine who may vote in the primary elections. In a non-partisan election, all voters of any political party can participate in the primaries to elect school board members. In a partisan primary election, generally, only voters who are members of a particular political party may vote for candidates of that party. Many school board elections are resolved in a primary election, as was the Collier County school board election in August of 2024.

    Support for Amendment One

    When the 1998 amendment was adopted and elections switched from partisan to non-partisan, advertising a candidate’s political party was prohibited. After a challenge in 2022, it was ruled that such a restriction was unconstitutional, and thereafter, advertising could promote a candidate’s party, but the ballot would still not indicate a party affiliation.

    Members of the Florida Legislature, led by State Representative Spencer Roach (R76) voted to place this amendment on the ballot, to take effect in 2026. Roach and supporters argue that the race has already become partisan, since the local parties now openly promote their candidates. Said Jen Mitchell, former Collier County School Board chairman, “The horse has left the barn and since COVID, the atmosphere has been very political.” If voters choose YES, party affiliation would be marked on the ballot, and supporters say that this would make the candidates' affiliation more transparent, allowing voters to select candidates who may be more in line with their values. Others also say that with a partisan race, school boards will better align with the other local partisan races like county commissioners. Supporters of this amendment include a majority of Florida state legislators and the Florida Republican Party.

    Opposition to Amendment One

    Those opposed to this amendment are concerned about two issues. If voters choose a partisan election, and the election is decided in a primary, as it often is, No Party Affiliation (NPA) voters would not be permitted to vote based on the Florida closed primary law. This would disenfranchise nearly 25% of voters. And if a write-in candidate enters the race, it triggers the loophole that also bars any other party’s voters from participating in the primary election, too. Opponents also say that politics have no place in children’s education and that a focus on party politics would increase the amount of angst and division in an already highly charged educational environment. They feel a non-partisan board would have more incentive to collaborate and compromise for the good of the district and the children. Groups recommending a NO vote include Florida Tax Watch, the Florida League of Women Voters, and the Florida Education Association.

    If Amendment One passes, the election could become partisan effective in the 2026 primary season, ahead of a general election in 2026.

    For a non-partisan review of all the amendments, go to https://lwvcolliercounty.org/2024_Florida_Amendments. The last day to register to vote is October 7, and early voting starts on October 26 and runs through November 2. Election Day is November 5. For more information about all that is on your ballot, visit www.Vote411.org.

    The League of Women Voters of Collier County is a non-partisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For more information about LWVCC, go to https://www.lwvcolliercounty.org.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Analysis: Should School Board Elections Be Partisan? 2024 amendments on the ballot

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GAlast hour
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Letters to the editor for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024
    The News-Press2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton power outages ahead of Florida landfall: What to know before, during and after
    The News-Press20 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Could Hurricane Milton become a Category 6? Why does the NHC's scale stop at 5?
    The News-Press21 hours ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute14 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy