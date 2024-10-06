Analysis: Should School Board Elections Be Partisan? 2024 amendments on the ballot

Voters will be asked in the upcoming general election to weigh in on whether school board member elections should be switched from nonpartisan to partisan.

Official ballot language: Amendment #1: Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election rather than a nonpartisan election and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot.

Background

Since 1998, school board member elections in Florida have been non-partisan, like most states in the U.S. Whether an election is non-partisan or partisan will not only determine the information a voter receives about a candidate; it also will determine who may vote in the primary elections. In a non-partisan election, all voters of any political party can participate in the primaries to elect school board members. In a partisan primary election, generally, only voters who are members of a particular political party may vote for candidates of that party. Many school board elections are resolved in a primary election, as was the Collier County school board election in August of 2024.

Support for Amendment One

When the 1998 amendment was adopted and elections switched from partisan to non-partisan, advertising a candidate’s political party was prohibited. After a challenge in 2022, it was ruled that such a restriction was unconstitutional, and thereafter, advertising could promote a candidate’s party, but the ballot would still not indicate a party affiliation.

Members of the Florida Legislature, led by State Representative Spencer Roach (R76) voted to place this amendment on the ballot, to take effect in 2026. Roach and supporters argue that the race has already become partisan, since the local parties now openly promote their candidates. Said Jen Mitchell, former Collier County School Board chairman, “The horse has left the barn and since COVID, the atmosphere has been very political.” If voters choose YES, party affiliation would be marked on the ballot, and supporters say that this would make the candidates' affiliation more transparent, allowing voters to select candidates who may be more in line with their values. Others also say that with a partisan race, school boards will better align with the other local partisan races like county commissioners. Supporters of this amendment include a majority of Florida state legislators and the Florida Republican Party.

Opposition to Amendment One

Those opposed to this amendment are concerned about two issues. If voters choose a partisan election, and the election is decided in a primary, as it often is, No Party Affiliation (NPA) voters would not be permitted to vote based on the Florida closed primary law. This would disenfranchise nearly 25% of voters. And if a write-in candidate enters the race, it triggers the loophole that also bars any other party’s voters from participating in the primary election, too. Opponents also say that politics have no place in children’s education and that a focus on party politics would increase the amount of angst and division in an already highly charged educational environment. They feel a non-partisan board would have more incentive to collaborate and compromise for the good of the district and the children. Groups recommending a NO vote include Florida Tax Watch, the Florida League of Women Voters, and the Florida Education Association.

If Amendment One passes, the election could become partisan effective in the 2026 primary season, ahead of a general election in 2026.

For a non-partisan review of all the amendments, go to https://lwvcolliercounty.org/2024_Florida_Amendments. The last day to register to vote is October 7, and early voting starts on October 26 and runs through November 2. Election Day is November 5. For more information about all that is on your ballot, visit www.Vote411.org.

