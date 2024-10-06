Analysis: 2024 amendments on the ballot; a series for voters

The General Election of 2024 is soon to arrive, and the vote-by-mail ballots have already started to arrive in the mail. There is a great deal more than the election of the president on the ballot; voters will be also asked to decide about senators, congressmen, judges, and local officials, a referendum, and six important amendments to the Florida Constitution. The ballot will run two full pages, with at least four of the amendments and a referendum on the back page, so voters should remember to complete the whole ballot. Collier County Superintendent of Elections (SOE) Melissa Blazier gives this advice, “We want to make sure voters review both sides of their ballot when they vote in the upcoming election.”

Background

The Florida Constitution is the legal document that establishes the structure of the state government, defines citizen’s rights, and identifies the responsibilities of government officials. The current Constitution was ratified in 1968 and has been amended many times since then. For an amendment to become part of the Constitution, 60% or more of the voters casting a ballot on a particular amendment must vote yes; Florida is one of the few states that requires a supermajority for amendments to pass, so it is often challenging to pass an amendment.

Amendments to the Constitution can be placed on the ballot in several ways. This year, citizens’ initiatives proposed the controversial amendments #3 and #4 (legalizing marijuana and limiting government interference with abortion). Each initiative required nearly 900,000 signed and validated petitions to be on the ballot. The four other amendments were approved by at least three-fifths of both houses of the Florida Legislature and required no voter signatures.

The Florida Attorney General carefully reviews each amendment's official ballot language and requests an analysis of the measure's financial impact on the state budget and taxpayers. The result of this analysis is on the ballot in capital letters after each proposed amendment for the voter to consider as part of the process.

The list of amendments

The six amendments on the ballot are as follows:

Voters should research each of the amendments, and SOE Blazier suggests, “I highly encourage voters to download their sample ballot from our website, mark it and bring it with them into the voting booth so they can easily transfer their choices to the ballot they receive during early voting or on Election Day." To see a sample ballot for Collier County, go to https://www.colliervotes.gov/sample-ballots or for Lee County, go to https://www.lee.vote/Election-Information/Sample-Ballots.

For a non-partisan review of all the amendments, go to https://lwvcolliercounty.org/2024_Florida_Amendments. The last day to register to vote is October 7, and early voting will be on October 21-November 2. Election Day is November 5. For more information about all the issues and candidates on your ballot, visit www.Vote411.org.

The League of Women Voters of Collier County is a non-partisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For more information about LWVCC, go to https://www.lwvcolliercounty.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Analysis: 2024 amendments on the ballot; a series for voters