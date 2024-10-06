Open in App
    Best SW Florida reader photos include Corkscrew Swamp, Naples nature pics

    By Submitted,

    2 days ago

    Do you have a picture from paradise you’d like to share with Tropicalia readers? We’d love to print it. Email photos to tropicalia@news-press.com. Be sure to include your full name, where you took the picture and what kind of camera or phone you used. Get snapping!

    Note: Photos submitted to Tropicalia are not guaranteed to run.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ry9i_0vwFDLFH00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtKtO_0vwFDLFH00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUmUS_0vwFDLFH00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GdwY_0vwFDLFH00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjSaL_0vwFDLFH00

    Hurricane Ian anniversary: FWC provides update on status of derelict boats in SW FL

    Flamingos still being seen in Florida, one year after Hurricane Idalia delivered them

    How did Helene compare to Ian on Sanibel? Officials still checking

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Best SW Florida reader photos include Corkscrew Swamp, Naples nature pics

