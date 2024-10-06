Reporter remembers many trips to see special Florida mangrove tree at Bunche Beach

Florida is a special place.

We may not have sweeping views of towering mounts or backcountry roads sprinkled with fall foliage, but we are blessed with an enormous amount of natural beauty.

From winding sand dunes to sugar sand on saw palmetto trails, Florida is known for its subtropical splendor.

Sometimes that beauty takes the shape of a tree.

And even mangrove trees – which often resemble an unchanged wall of leaves – can be unique.

One near Bunche Beach has become special for me and my wife, Marcie.

It’s a scruffy little mangrove tree just north of the creek that bisects Bunche Beach.

This is where we lounged under the tree’s canopy on hot summer days, the cool creek water washing away the impacts of the blistering sun.

It’s where we watched droves of wading birds, herds of manatees and pods of dolphins. We’ve seen bald eagle here, flamingoes even.

For us, the tree was a retreat, a landmark in a way.

But how could a 7-foot tree be remarkable?

This one juts out onto the sand flats that flank Bunche Beach, and it’s flourished alone for more than a decade.

This was the first place Marcie learned to enjoy the water in Southwest Florida. I convinced her on a super-hot day in July about 15 years to go canoeing with me at Bunche.

We did, and we ended up sitting under the mangrove tree and in the small patch of shade it provided. We had lunch and eventually flipped over the canoe and got under it for some significant shade.

Nowadays I think of the tree every time I go to Bunche Beach or drive over the bride from Fort Myers Beach.

It seems to have become more special with each passing year.

Since our first outing, we’ve snorkeled around the tree while watching mangrove snapper weave through the mangrove roots.

We’ve had picnics on the nearby sandbar, and I’ve even caught a few fish in that area on fly.

It’s sad to see the tree wilting, dying along a coast made ragged by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The mangrove tree reminds me now of Charlie Brown’s pitiful Christmas tree, which was somehow still special.

This tree is still special. For how long, we don’t know. This little corner of Southwest Florida is dynamic and can change drastically with major storms.

Hurricane Ian likely killed special mangrove tree at Bunche Beach

Actually I was there this past Saturday fishing with a friends and his brother. And I pointed out the tree to my friend as we scanned the torn canopy at the preserve.

It’s frail, withered and tattered, and experts think the tree is dead.

But the good news is that mangrove shorelines are resilient, and the canopy will return to this area someday.

For now, we have some time left with the tree. A chance to visit a spot that, for us, evokes treasured memories.

But for how long, we don’t know.

