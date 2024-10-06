Resilience of magnificent Bunche Beach mangrove tree documented in stunning photographs

Note to audience: Andrew West is a multi-media photographer at the News-Press and Naples Daily News. He has been covering Southwest Florida since 1997. One of his favorite things to cover is the environment and outdoors. Today, he presents a photographic documentary he's been working on for several years. It's called "The Mangrove Tree at Bunche Beach: A decade-long photographic journey." Here is his story and images.

An almost decade-long photographic journey

I have been photographing the red mangrove tree at Bunche Beach in south Fort Myers since at least 2015, maybe longer. The only way to get to it is by foot, boat, kayak or paddleboard. The walk, best attempted on a low tide, takes about 10 or 15 minutes from the parking lot, depending on what distractions pop up along the way. Usually, a bevy of wading and shore birds feed in the shallow pools of mudflats. The acrobatic dancing of a reddish egret or the swishing head of a roseate spoonbill gets me every time.

We all know how important mangroves are to our ecosystem; they are a vital for buffering our coastline from storms, they aid in easing coastal erosion, they provide invaluable benefits to the smallest of our critters, baby snook, tarpon, redfish and a host of other little guys use the root systems as a nursery for protection from larger predators. They are a filter system for storm water runoff. They remove nutrients and pollutants. They provide a nesting area for coastal birds which include wading birds such as great egrets, great blue herons, brown pelicans, cormorants, frigate birds and more.

While the view from above the surface of the water is what made me want to photograph it, it is what is below the surface that is so critically important to the ecosystem in Southwest Florida.

In October of 2015, when I first remember purposefully documenting the tree on my trip to the beach, it was a lush specimen with a healthy-looking root system and crown of leaves. Months later, I stopped by again in May and November of 2016 and it looked about the same, maybe with subtle seasonal changes due to tidal differences.

The oasis is likely dead now, killed by waves and 140 mph+ wind. It is still a refuge, but for how long? What will become of it? How long will it take to disappear from the landscape. Will it be another storm? Or will it slowly decompose and disappear into the mud and daily tidal fluctuations?

During low tide, once through the knee- to thigh-deep waters of a creek that is used for the kayak launch, the tree protrudes from the mangrove tree line, with several trunks jutting skyward in a twisted mess with a base of thin prop roots radiating from the center. Depending on the tide, it sits in shallow waters with a ridge that has been scoured for years/decades with incoming and outgoing tides that leads to a mangrove tunnel.

In 2019, while working on a story about our water quality, I took a camera in a waterproof housing and submerged it to document below the surface. What I found was the oasis, hundreds of small fish using the root system as a refuge, darting back forth. I documented razor sharp oysters attached to the root system filtering water, barnacles feeding on plankton along with a ton of other marine life. The coolest sighting that I didn’t see, but the camera captured, was an otter swimming underneath and through the root system on its way to the mangrove tunnel. (Look at the video at the top of this page associated with this story).

Then in 2022, I stopped by in July, several months before Hurricane Ian and it looked to be struggling, a large branch was sticking out of the sand, the foliage was thinner, sand was built up around the base of the root system.

On Sept. 28, 2022, the tree, like the rest of the Southwest Florida coastline, got crushed by Hurricane Ian. The tree withstood the onslaught of 12- to 15-foot storm surge and hours of winds, the whole tree was most likely submerged while the storm destroyed homes, businesses and lives. This is where it likely succumbed, killed by the wave action and defoliation from 140 + winds.

I photographed it days later Oct. 7, while working on stories about the hurricane. It looked bad; limbs strewn below it. A dark hue covered the bark. I hoped for the best, but knew it probably wasn’t going to make it.

After that it was a barrage of hurricane stories and then on to daily coverage. Every time, I went to Bunche Beach, I would gaze over that direction and hope I would catch a glimpse of life. Unfortunately, I never saw any except for all the shore and wading birds hunting in the shallows of low tide. However, it never lost its photographic appeal.

Now, almost two years later, the structure of the tree is mostly there, but the life has ebbed out of the tree itself. Tragically, most likely taken on that September day.

I went back several times recently to take a closer look and photograph it for this story. I would get there during the golden hours of dusk and dawn and start documenting. There were minnows milling about; two tri-colored herons fed nearby. The cackle of skimmers and terns sounded in the distance. The sun, a beautiful golden orb would be sinking on the horizon. I caught the full moon rising over the clouds as the setting sun lit up the tree. A fisherman carrying a cast net strolled by. The tree, still stripped bare of leaves, was doing its job, providing a haven for the life that calls Bunche Beach home. I just wonder for how long.

Addendum: Bunche Beach has been closed since Hurricane Helene. West has not been able to get a status update. Once park opens, West will check on status of the tree and update.

Q&A: Mangrove experts share knowledge, perspective

I reached out to several environmental experts in our region, Rick Bartleson, a research scientist at the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation; Win Everham, a professor in the Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University; and Lee County, who connected me to Stephen Brown, Horticulture Agent for UF/IFAS Lee County Extension. They believe, by looking at my photos that the tree is dead. They couldn’t absolutely confirm it and answered some questions over text and email.

If dead, what killed it?

Everham: “I will guess a combination of wind and waves defoliated and debranched enough, that the trees recovery was limited by less photosynthetic surface areas - leaves. Trees are solar powered. Leaves are the solar cells. If you destroy enough, the tree no longer has the energy generation capacity to rebuild, restore, heal itself. It was old, beautiful, but old. Ian killed it, after a long life.”

When a mangrove dies, do the oysters and barnacles leave, die or do they hang on?

Everham: “Oysters and fish like ‘structure’ alive or dead. But dead tree structure tends not to last, they lose strength, tenacity, and ultimately their place on the earth.”

Did Hurricane Ian kill it? What was the cause of death?

Brown: "I am not sure if Ian had a lot to do with the death of this particular tree. There are a lot of dead mangroves approaching the Causeway to Sanibel Island. We believe those were killed by the surge water not draining in the area.” I don’t see that situation in your photos."

What will become of it and how long before it disappears?

Brown: "If dead, it will continue to rot, and pieces will eventually fall away. That could take years. It is possible that other mangroves will begin to colonize that area."

