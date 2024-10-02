Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    Florida high school football: See which college recruits shined statewide in Week 6

    By Nick Wilson, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    With the effects of Hurricane Helene throwing high school sports in Florida for a loop, many schools statewide had to either postpone or altogether cancel their Week 6 matchups.

    Some programs made it out unscathed, and their high-level recruits shined in the process.

    Lely's Nino Joseph set school records for rushing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns while setting the stage stage for a historic sophomore season, while Lakeland's Shanard Clower helped make quick work of Lake Gibson in a blowout win.

    Here are some of the biggest performances from recruits all across the state.

    Carter Smith, Bishop Verot QB

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCI5q_0vrGo0u600

    College Commitment: Michigan

    Smith threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-16 passing, and added 131 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 15 tries in a 34-28 win over First Baptist

    Nino Joseph, Lely RB

    Offers Include: Pitt, FIU, Boston College

    The sophomore made a statement in Lely’s 90-56 win over Barron Collier, rushing for 422 yards and seven touchdowns.

    More: Florida high school football: Is your team in the FHSAA playoff bracket after Week 6?

    More: Florida high school football: What are the top 10 games in the second half of the season?

    Jeremiah Shelby, Pensacola Catholic DL

    College Commitment: Air Force

    Shelby tallied four sacks, a pass breakup, and six tackles for loss in the Crusader’s 53-26 win over Freeport

    Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary QB

    College Commitment: Notre Dame

    It took Grubbs just 24 minutes to throw for five touchdown passes in Lake Mary’s 52-3 win over Hagerty.

    Dia Bell, American Heritage QB

    College Commitment: Texas

    Bell found six different receivers for 302 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-22 passing in a 35-0 win over Plantation.

    Shanard Clower, Lakeland WR

    Offers Include: Bethune Cookman, Rhode Island, Eastern Kentucky

    Clower needed just five catches and 24 minutes to score four touchdowns and go for 126 yards in Lakeland's 63-0 win over Lake Gibson.

    Elijah Melendez, Osceola LB

    College Commitment: Auburn

    Melendez had a pick-six and fumble recovery in Osceola's 48-7 win over Melbourne.

    Rashad Johnson, South Sumter S

    College Commitment: Texas A&M

    Johnson reeled in two interceptions, had a pass breakup, and registered a tackle for loss in South Sumter's 38-14 win over North Marion.

    Jamarin Simmons, Godby WR

    Offers Include: Florida State, UCF, Colorado

    Simmons, a sophomore, caught six passes for 204 yards and one touchdown in Godby's 14-6 win over Chiles.

    Josh Roberts, Eau Gaille EDGE

    College Commitment: FAU

    In a defensive rock fight that saw Eau Gaille down Titusville 7-3, Roberts forced two fumbles, had a quarterback hurry, and had two of his eight total tackles go for a loss.

    Eddie Jordan, Beachside QB

    Offers Include: UNLV, Houston, Georgia Tech, Boston College

    In a 41-3 win over Menendez, Jordan threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-26 passing with one interception.

    Anthony May, University RB

    Offers Include: Western Kentucky, Bethune Cookman

    May posted 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in University's 34-19 win over Flagler Palm Coast.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida high school football: See which college recruits shined statewide in Week 6

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    'Prime target': Florida could feel impact this weekend from tropical system headed for Gulf
    The News-Press2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Kirk remains Category 4 hurricane with 130-mph winds. See what impacts Florida can expect
    The News-Press20 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach 'weathers' its first brush with a major hurricane
    The News-Press22 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Crime flourishing under bridge along Denver dry gulch trail
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Gov. Gordon commits to protecting Dayton area as Elk Fire swells to 50,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Jimmy Carter at 100: A power-playing loner from the farm to the White House and global stage
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz24 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile2 days ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy