Florida high school football: See which college recruits shined statewide in Week 6

With the effects of Hurricane Helene throwing high school sports in Florida for a loop, many schools statewide had to either postpone or altogether cancel their Week 6 matchups.

Some programs made it out unscathed, and their high-level recruits shined in the process.

Lely's Nino Joseph set school records for rushing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns while setting the stage stage for a historic sophomore season, while Lakeland's Shanard Clower helped make quick work of Lake Gibson in a blowout win.

Here are some of the biggest performances from recruits all across the state.

College Commitment: Michigan

Smith threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-16 passing, and added 131 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 15 tries in a 34-28 win over First Baptist

Nino Joseph, Lely RB

Offers Include: Pitt, FIU, Boston College

The sophomore made a statement in Lely’s 90-56 win over Barron Collier, rushing for 422 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Shelby, Pensacola Catholic DL

College Commitment: Air Force

Shelby tallied four sacks, a pass breakup, and six tackles for loss in the Crusader’s 53-26 win over Freeport

Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary QB

College Commitment: Notre Dame

It took Grubbs just 24 minutes to throw for five touchdown passes in Lake Mary’s 52-3 win over Hagerty.

Dia Bell, American Heritage QB

College Commitment: Texas

Bell found six different receivers for 302 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-22 passing in a 35-0 win over Plantation.

Shanard Clower, Lakeland WR

Offers Include: Bethune Cookman, Rhode Island, Eastern Kentucky

Clower needed just five catches and 24 minutes to score four touchdowns and go for 126 yards in Lakeland's 63-0 win over Lake Gibson.

Elijah Melendez, Osceola LB

College Commitment: Auburn

Melendez had a pick-six and fumble recovery in Osceola's 48-7 win over Melbourne.

Rashad Johnson, South Sumter S

College Commitment: Texas A&M

Johnson reeled in two interceptions, had a pass breakup, and registered a tackle for loss in South Sumter's 38-14 win over North Marion.

Jamarin Simmons, Godby WR

Offers Include: Florida State, UCF, Colorado

Simmons, a sophomore, caught six passes for 204 yards and one touchdown in Godby's 14-6 win over Chiles.

Josh Roberts, Eau Gaille EDGE

College Commitment: FAU

In a defensive rock fight that saw Eau Gaille down Titusville 7-3, Roberts forced two fumbles, had a quarterback hurry, and had two of his eight total tackles go for a loss.

Eddie Jordan, Beachside QB

Offers Include: UNLV, Houston, Georgia Tech, Boston College

In a 41-3 win over Menendez, Jordan threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-26 passing with one interception.

Anthony May, University RB

Offers Include: Western Kentucky, Bethune Cookman

May posted 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in University's 34-19 win over Flagler Palm Coast.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida high school football: See which college recruits shined statewide in Week 6