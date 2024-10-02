Open in App
    DOH, FGCU professor warn against making contact with waters after Hurricane Helene

    By Chad Gillis, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    Hurricane Helene overflowed stormwater systems and water sewage treatment plants across much of the west coast of Florida, and researchers and water quality advocates are worried about what's in the water here after Hurricane Helene.

    The Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued an alert for Southwest Florida residents and visitors, warning the public to stay away from local waters and waterways as they could be tainted with sewage or other pollution.

    "You should definitely stay out of the water for as long as you can stand it after a hurricane because we have leaky wastewater in the best of times," said Florida Gulf Coast University professor and marine researcher James Douglass. "And there’s a lot of extra wastewater that gets into the system."

    The DOH advisory was sent out on Thursday, the day Hurricane Helene passed Southwest Florida and made landfall in the Big Bend area.

    "The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is advising the public not to enter the water due to the possible increased risk of water-borne illness," the release reads. "Swimming is not recommended."

    So, stay out of local waterways and don't touch flood waters.

    "Storm surge and floodwaters may have also brought debris on to the beaches," the DOH notice says. "This debris is hazardous and has also been subjected to harmful bacteria. Under no circumstance should any person handle debris who is not wearing proper safety equipment."

    Remnants of Helene could be seen on satellite imagery

    On a larger scale, satellite imagery showed a huge plume of sediment in the water off the coast of west Florida, from the Panhandle to Southwest Florida.

    "The sediments then settle back own on the seabed and there was this coating of silt clay that covered up the sand shell and rock that was a better habitat," Douglass said. "It makes the water murky, and it blocks light and then it settles down. It being more offshore and going all the way up to that band was more at its peak in the big bend area."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gISbJ_0vrGlF5x00

    The storm stirred up nutrients in the system and washed pollutants off the landscape and deposited them into the local waters.

    "The storm surge can come in underneath and the surface water might be more freshwater but there’s this wedge of saltwater underneath it," Douglass said.

    The National Weather Service is reporting preliminary storm surge levels of just over 5 feet in the downtown Fort Myers area.

    Will red tide become a threat after Hurricane Helene?

    The Florid Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, of FWC, is reporting low red tide concentrations off the St. Petersburg area, and there is concern that legacy nutrients stirred up by Hurricane Helene could feed the outbreak if it were to move closer to shore.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044ibm_0vrGlF5x00

    "The red tide is way out in the Gulf and I'm not sure what kinds of impacts we'll see here, but this was a pollution fiasco," said Calusa Waterkeeper Codty Pierce.

    Pierce lives on Pine Island, and he said septic tanks that are still in some local communities were overwhelmed by storm surge.

    Water treatment plants in counties north of Lee have reported failures due to the storm, but no waste water failures have been reported at this point for Lee County.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YszyL_0vrGlF5x00

    "It could be happening," Pierce said of red tide making its way toward Southwest Florida.

    Red tide tends to dominate parts of the water column from October to February, with the outbreak typically being broken up by winds related to cold fronts coming from the mainland.

    "I've watched the amount of stormwater runoff and the storm surge and what washed into the waters from Fort Myers and Cape Coral, and I'm getting a lot of complaints about the smell of sewage. I have a real concern with the amount of infrastructure overflow that ran over and into the water."

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: DOH, FGCU professor warn against making contact with waters after Hurricane Helene

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    MamaJ
    2d ago
    The water at pass a grille was murky and stunk like sewage a week before the storm we were questioning then if the red tide they said was in sarasota county had made its way up
    View all comments
