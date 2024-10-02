Lee County launches cleanup efforts following Hurricane Helene's impact

Though much of SW FL survived Hurricane Helene’s impact, Lee County is calling for a major cleanup effort after storm surge flooded parts of the region Thursday.

In a public meeting Tuesday, County officials continued its state of local emergency declaration and outlined debris removal, infrastructure repairs and safety measures, while monitoring a potential new storm system. Crews are clearing roads, parks and beaches, while enforcing post-storm permit requirements.

What we know about the new storm

Officials stressed the importance of resident preparedness and encouraged residents to review their emergency plans, know their evacuation zones and understand the potential risks with their property's location and age. The County is closely watching a weather system forming in the Caribbean Sea. Officials are prepared to respond if the system intensifies. They also discussed the ongoing need to support residents impacted by Hurricane Helene, particularly those experiencing homelessness.

What this means for residents

Be aware of potential flooding risks and understand your flood zone, even if your property hasn't flooded in past storms.

Follow debris removal guidelines to ensure efficient collection.

If you sustained damage, remember to obtain necessary permits before beginning repairs, especially if located in the Special Flood Hazard Area.

Stay informed about county updates and available resources to assist with recovery efforts.

Key county updates

Debris collection and park cleanup

Lee County Solid Waste, in partnership with the debris management contractor CrowderGulf, began debris collection on Monday. To help expedite the collection process, the County asked residents to separate debris into three categories – construction and demolition debris, vegetation and appliances.

Cleanup efforts are underway at parks and recreational sites. The storm surge significantly impacted beach areas, causing a large sand shifting that requires extensive cleanup, officials said during the meeting. Many parking lots and park infrastructure were buried in sand.

Post-storm inspections and permit requirements

The County’s Community Development department is working with the Emergency Operations Center to implement post-storm protocols and conduct damage assessments. Inspectors are in the field providing information to residents about permitting requirements, particularly the 50% rule that applies to repairs in the Special Flood Hazard Area.

Utilities and infrastructure recovery

Lee County utilities remained largely operational throughout the storm, the County said. There was one reported issue with an air release line that was quickly repaired, and crews were dispatched to flooded areas to ensure sewer services remained online.

Coastal surge and flooding

Officials emphasized that the storm surge was the primary cause of flooding across the county. Although some rivers and canals experienced some elevation, they did not significantly contribute to the flooding.

Boca Grande cleanup

The Boca Grande Community Center and The Island School in Boca Grande experienced significant water intrusion and damage due to the storm surge, the County’s Facilities and Construction Management department said during the meeting. Cleanup and repair efforts are underway, and officials aim to have the school reopened by Monday.

Bridge and road inspections

Department of Transportation crews inspected all coastal bridges and deemed them safe. They worked to remove sand and debris from roadways in impacted areas, with a focus on the barrier islands. DOT addressed damage to traffic signals, cleared drainage systems and provided support to the island of Boca Grande in the storm’s aftermath.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County launches cleanup efforts following Hurricane Helene's impact