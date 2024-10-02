Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    Lee County launches cleanup efforts following Hurricane Helene's impact

    By Mickenzie Hannon, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUFq2_0vrGhDTL00

    Though much of SW FL survived Hurricane Helene’s impact, Lee County is calling for a major cleanup effort after storm surge flooded parts of the region Thursday.

    In a public meeting Tuesday, County officials continued its state of local emergency declaration and outlined debris removal, infrastructure repairs and safety measures, while monitoring a potential new storm system. Crews are clearing roads, parks and beaches, while enforcing post-storm permit requirements.

    What we know about the new storm

    Officials stressed the importance of resident preparedness and encouraged residents to review their emergency plans, know their evacuation zones and understand the potential risks with their property's location and age. The County is closely watching a weather system forming in the Caribbean Sea. Officials are prepared to respond if the system intensifies. They also discussed the ongoing need to support residents impacted by Hurricane Helene, particularly those experiencing homelessness.

    What this means for residents

    • Be aware of potential flooding risks and understand your flood zone, even if your property hasn't flooded in past storms.
    • Follow debris removal guidelines to ensure efficient collection.
    • If you sustained damage, remember to obtain necessary permits before beginning repairs, especially if located in the Special Flood Hazard Area.
    • Stay informed about county updates and available resources to assist with recovery efforts.

    Key county updates

    Debris collection and park cleanup

    Lee County Solid Waste, in partnership with the debris management contractor CrowderGulf, began debris collection on Monday. To help expedite the collection process, the County asked residents to separate debris into three categories – construction and demolition debris, vegetation and appliances.

    Cleanup efforts are underway at parks and recreational sites. The storm surge significantly impacted beach areas, causing a large sand shifting that requires extensive cleanup, officials said during the meeting. Many parking lots and park infrastructure were buried in sand.

    Post-storm inspections and permit requirements

    The County’s Community Development department is working with the Emergency Operations Center to implement post-storm protocols and conduct damage assessments. Inspectors are in the field providing information to residents about permitting requirements, particularly the 50% rule that applies to repairs in the Special Flood Hazard Area.

    Utilities and infrastructure recovery

    Lee County utilities remained largely operational throughout the storm, the County said. There was one reported issue with an air release line that was quickly repaired, and crews were dispatched to flooded areas to ensure sewer services remained online.

    Coastal surge and flooding

    Officials emphasized that the storm surge was the primary cause of flooding across the county. Although some rivers and canals experienced some elevation, they did not significantly contribute to the flooding.

    Boca Grande cleanup

    The Boca Grande Community Center and The Island School in Boca Grande experienced significant water intrusion and damage due to the storm surge, the County’s Facilities and Construction Management department said during the meeting. Cleanup and repair efforts are underway, and officials aim to have the school reopened by Monday.

    Bridge and road inspections

    Department of Transportation crews inspected all coastal bridges and deemed them safe. They worked to remove sand and debris from roadways in impacted areas, with a focus on the barrier islands. DOT addressed damage to traffic signals, cleared drainage systems and provided support to the island of Boca Grande in the storm’s aftermath.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County launches cleanup efforts following Hurricane Helene's impact

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    John Deere recalls compact utility tractors, says to stop using immediately. Here’s what to know
    The News-Press1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Hurricane Kirk strengthens to Category 4 storm. Will Florida feel any impacts?
    The News-Press1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    'Prime target': Florida could feel impact this weekend from tropical system headed for Gulf
    The News-Press2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy