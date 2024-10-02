Open in App
    • The News-Press

    VOTE: Who is SW Florida high school football's Midseason Defensive Player of the Year?

    By Dustin B Levy, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LebIY_0vrGgPM600

    We have hit the midway points of the Southwest Florida high school football season.

    The News-Press and the Naples Daily News unveiled our Midseason Football Defensive MVPs, which include those in contention for the Southwest Florida Defensive Football Player of the Year award.

    More: Midseason Football Players of the Year: SW Florida Defensive MVPs at the midway point

    Of those players we highlighted, who do you think has done it the best?

    Voting will close on Monday at 10 a.m., and the winner will be announced on the @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone Instagram pages.

    Here are your candidates to choose from:

    Who is the SWFL Midseason Defensive MVP?

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: VOTE: Who is SW Florida high school football's Midseason Defensive Player of the Year?

