Latest: Fort Myers Beach restaurants drying out, reopen after Hurricane Helene

Tom Houghton wastes no time. Three days before Hurricane Helene hit, the owner of La Ola Surfside was preparing for the worst, hoping for the best.

“The crew was there today, moving some stuff already,” said Houghton, whose original Times Square restaurant on Fort Myers Beach was washed away by Hurricane Ian. “We moved the food truck and storage container, took down the umbrellas, awnings. We won’t completely evacuate until we get the order.”

That order didn’t come so the two shipping containers that make up the bar stayed put, as did the deck leading up to it all.

Right after Helene passed, Houghton was at it again, clearing sand and getting La Ola in place again.

It reopened 48 hours later, just in time for the Hurricane Ian recovery celebration.

It’s been two years since his restaurant washed away and was replaced by those shipping containers and elaborate deck-work.

“I changed the menu after the hurricane too,” he said. “I thought it was important to support the local shrimp industry so we brought in peel and eats, fried shrimp, tacos. Those items have taken over as top sellers.”

He also opened another La Ola location off-island in Bell Tower in Fort Myers.

“I’m optimistic for a great season over there,” Houghton said. “With Nordstrom Rack opening soon there will be more momentum going on there.”

Meanwhile, Franco Russo had reason to celebrate farther up the beach too.

“I was watching the water (from Helene) rise through cameras in real-time,” the owner of Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro on Fort Myers Beach said. “I didn’t know how long it would last and how much damage there would be.”

The water rose “halfway up the elevator door,” about three feet.

“Ian was way worse,” said Russo, who lost his island restaurant in that hurricane. “The waterline was way higher.”

In 2022, Junkanoo was completely washed away, while Fresh Catch was still standing but heavily damaged.

Both restaurants relocated a mile south on Estero Boulevard.

This time, Russo’s restaurants held up much better.

“We lost the equipment behind the bar, but we were able to reopen two days later,” he said.

That was thanks in part to Bob “Smitty” Smith, co-owner of Global Restaurant Solutions in Fort Myers.

“We become everyone’s first call,” Smith said. “They want to know what we have and how quickly we can get it there. Everybody is trying to get open, even if it’s with a few pieces of equipment. We do the best we can to help.”

GRS has a 15,000-square-foot warehouse and carries “an enormous amount of stock.”

But even with that, Smith wanted to get further ahead of the storm.

“The storm wasn’t even done and we were placing a big order,” he said. “Slide-top bottle coolers, back bar coolers, sandwich units and two-door and single-door refrigerators are usually what’s needed right away.”

More: Update: Captiva restaurants after Hurricane Helene, including Mucky Duck, Bubble Room

Once restaurant equipment gets wet, it’s usually only a matter of time.

“When all that electric stuff gets wet it will corrode the wires,” Smith said. “It’ll dry out and work for a week or two but then the corrosion kicks in.”

With Ian, Smith says he had and still has a lot of complete build-outs. Helene was different though.

“This storm, while it did have a giant surge, it didn’t compare to Ian,” he said.

Restaurants hit hard by Ian reopened quickly after Helene, including Nervous Nellie’s, Wahoo Willie’s, Snug Harbor, Flippers on the Bay, Parrot Key, Yucatan, Doc Ford’s, Dixie Fish Co. and neighboring Bonita Bill’s.

“Our commitment to serving you with love and care remains as strong as ever,” a post on Doc Ford’s Facebook page read announcing its reopening.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Latest: Fort Myers Beach restaurants drying out, reopen after Hurricane Helene