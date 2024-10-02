The News-Press Athlete of the Week for Sept. 16-21 Cape Coral's Nazayer Franco

The News-Press selects athletes that stood out the week before based on a combination of coach reports and school nominations sent to sports@news-press.com and our coverage. Those athletes are put in a poll each Monday on news-press.com and you, our readers, vote on who you think did it best. The winners of The News-Press Athlete of the Week poll sponsored by Elevate Home Services receive a T-shirt provided by BSN Sports and a tote bag provided by USA Today High School Sports Awards. To get to know our winners better, The News-Press will have a question-and-answer session with each athlete weekly.

The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 16-21 was Cape Coral cross country runner Nazayer Franco. The senior captured 11,961 of the 39,716 cast or 30.12%. To be selected for the poll, he came in second at the SFCA King's Invitational.

Question: How did you get started running cross country?

Franco: I started running cross country because I just liked running and just as a sport in general.

What's your most memorable moment running cross country?

Franco: Going to states my freshman, sophomore, and junior year.

What's your best accomplishment running cross country?

Franco: My best accomplishment is getting a PR of 16:43.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Franco: My goal is to try to at least get sub 16, I'm really close to there, because I'm trying to work on getting a scholarship for college.

What are the team goals for the rest of the season?

Franco: The goal for the team is just try to make it to states and just bond together. Mainly, we just really want to run as fast as we possibly can and just make it to states.

What are your future plans after high school?

Franco: My future plan is I just want to work on trying to get a chemistry degree so I can work mainly in chemistry.

