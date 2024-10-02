Top 5 things to do this weekend in SW FL: Howie Mandel, Oktoberfest, Calusa Haunted Walk

Looking for some entertainment in Southwest Florida?

Here are five fun things to do this weekend and beyond, including MercyMe, the annual Calusa Haunted Walk and comedian Howie Mandel of "America's Got Talent."

Plus we look at what's ahead in the coming weeks: The Lakes Park Fall Festival, the new Florida Horror-Fest and more.

To submit events, email the details to reporter Charles Runnells at crunnells@gannett.com .

1. Howie Mandel at B.B. Mann

Actor and TV personality Howie Mandel is best known as a judge for 11 seasons on the TV competition "America's Got Talent." He previously played ER resident Wayne Fiscus on the NBC medical drama "St. Elsewhere" and voiced the adorable character Gizmo in the hit comedy-horror movies "Gremlins" and "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets are $35-$70. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers. 481-4849 or bbmannpah.com

2. Oktoberfest at Fort Myers Brewing

The brewery celebrates October with four days of special-release craft beer, 15 food trucks offering German-inspired food and more, live music and stein-hoisting competitions. The musical lineup for the 12th-annual event includes The Ben Allen Band, Rock Republic, Chasing Denver and Gator Nate. Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 3-6. Free. Fort Myers Brewing Co., 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Unit 28, south Fort Myers. 313-6576 or fmbrew.com

3. Arts for ACT Night Gala & Auction

The 35th-annual art auction is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit agency Abuse Counseling & Treatment Inc. Art and luxury items will be auctioned off. The night also includes food, drinks, dancing, raffle drawings, live music from the Original Studio 54 Band and a best-dressed contest. 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. $150. Caloosa Sound Convention Center at Luminary Hotel & Co., 1375 Monroe St., downtown Fort Myers. 939-2553 or event.gives/artsforact2024

4. Calusa Haunted Walk

The 61st-annual Haunted Walk brings fear back to the dark, decorated trails at Calusa Nature Center. This year’s theme: Mayhem! Not recommended for ages 15 and younger. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-27. $20-$25. Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium, 3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers. 275-3435 or calusanature.org

5. MercyMe at Hertz Arena

Crossover Christian band MercyMe broke through with the megahit “I Can Only Imagine” in 2003. But the Texans have racked up a lot more hits since then, including “Greater,” “Even If,” “Almost Home" and “Flawless.” The show also features Crowder and Cochren & Co. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. $32-$79. Limited seating available. Parking on site is $30 (cashless). Free parking available next door at Miromar Outlets. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 948-7825 or hertzarena.com

MORE THINGS TO DO

Fort Myers Art Walk

The monthly event features new art exhibits at downtown Fort Myers galleries, receptions and art vendors outside on First Street. This month's exhibits include the spooky group show "Dark Art" at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Free. Art Walk takes place on the first Friday of each month. Downtown Fort Myers. facebook.com/fortmyersartwalk

Belltober Beer Festival at Bell Tower

Celebrate fall with seasonal beer to sample, live performances, games, vendors, a mac-n-cheese contest featuring dishes from Bell Tower restaurants, a themed photo booth, ax throwing and more. 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. $30-$40 admission includes beer and food samples, while supplies last, and a commemorative mini beer mug. All proceeds benefit United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades. Takes place throughout Bell Tower Shops, 13499 U.S. 41, south Fort Myers. 489-1221 or belltowerfl.com

Edison Estates' annual 'Airing of the Quilts' show

Dozens of beautiful, artistic quilts from the Southwest Florida Quilters Guild will be displayed on clotheslines suspended between palm trees in front of the historic Edison and Ford homes. Some quilts will also be for sale. Certified quilt appraiser Lars Cain will be on site and conducting appraisals. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Included with Estates admission of $15-$25. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd., downtown Fort Myers. 334-7419 or edisonfordwinterestates.org

Cape Coral’s Blessing of the Pets

Bring your pets to celebrate the Feast Day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, at this fifth-annual event. Pet blessings will be done by Pastor Mark McAnlis from First Congregational Church and Reverend Denise Sawyer of Lee Health. Blessing begins promptly at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, so plan to arrive at 1:30 p.m. Free. The event is open to all pets and all faiths. Each participant receives a prayer card and a St. Francis medallion. The event also includes a pet boutique, a photo station and a bake sale. Free, although donations are welcomed. Cape Coral Animal Shelter, 325 S.W. Second Ave., Cape Coral. capecoralanimalshelter.com

LOOKING AHEAD

239 Fest: Ska, punk and reggae bands in Cape Coral

Sixteen local and touring ska, punk, rock and reggae bands play two stages at the free, 13th-annual music fest. The lineup includes Go Read Theory, Arcane Arcade, Except You, Wolf Face, Bargain Bin Heroes (including a Misfits cover set), Chilled Monkey Brains, Abortion Twins, Worn Out Trend, Perfect Sequence and more. Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Free. Rack’em Spirits & Times, 1011 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral. facebook.com/239punkskafest

Lakes Park Fall Festival and Scarecrows in the Park

The festival returns with a pumpkin patch, the 14th-annual Scarecrows in the Park contest, hayrides, inflatables and the Halloween Express train ride. The Scarecrows in the Park display features scarecrows decorated in the theme “The Great Outdoors.” 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 11-31. Free admission, but some activities and rides cost extra. Parking is $1 per hour or $5 all day. Lakes Regional Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, south Fort Myers. 533-7575 or leeparks.org

Legends of Oblivion Haunted Attraction: Area 31

Fort Myers native Wayne Anderson — now a Hollywood special effects artist whose work has been featured in the TV show “Stranger Things" and elsewhere — returns home to create another 17,000-square-foot haunted maze at Lee Civic Center. His last one was in 2018. Expect lots of monsters, special effects and — this time — aliens. 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-Nov. 2. The attraction will also be open Halloween night. Gate open at 7:30 p.m. $28 in advance, $30 at the door. $45-$50 for an express line ticket, $69-$74 for a "close encounters experience," including a mystery "swag box" and secret rooms within the haunt. Tinsley Pavilion on the grounds of the Lee Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers. legendsofoblivion.com

Florida Horror-Fest

The organizers of the annual SW-FloridaCon have a new pop-culture convention that might make your hair stand on end. Florida Horror-Fest features horror- and pop-culture-themed celebrity guests, panel discussions, vendors, a cosplay contest, ghost stories and more. The celebrity lineup includes Tony Moran (who played Michael Myers in the original 1978 movie "Halloween") and a reunion of the director and two cast members from "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives." 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. $20. Free for kids 11 and younger with each paid adult ticket, $10 for additional children. Embassy Suites, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero. facebook.com/floridahorrorfest

— Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. To reach him, call 239-335-0368 (for tickets to shows, call the venue) or email him at crunnells@gannett.com .

Follow or message him on social media: Facebook ( facebook.com/charles.runnells.7 ), X (formerly Twitter) ( @charlesrunnells ), Threads (@crunnells1) and Instagram ( @crunnells1 ).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Top 5 things to do this weekend in SW FL: Howie Mandel, Oktoberfest, Calusa Haunted Walk