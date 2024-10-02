No Frightmare on 78 in Cape Coral this year, Gator Mike's owner confirms

A popular Halloween tradition won't be happening this year in Cape Coral. The annual Frightmare on 78 has been canceled at Gator Mike's Family Fun Park, owner Chris Scuderi said Monday.

Frightmare on 78 — formerly known as the Haunted Hike — has taken place at the Pine Island Road fun park for more than three decades. But information about the 2024 event has been missing from the park's website or Facebook page .

Scuderi confirmed Monday that there won't be a 2024 Frightmare this year, but he declined to say anything else, including why the event was canceled or whether this is a permanent change. "I won’t be discussing it," he wrote via text.

As the Haunted Hike, the annual event took place for 28 years at the former Greenwell’s Family Fun Park on Pine Island Road. It attracted about 10,000 to 12,000 every year and as many as 1,000 to 1,500 people every night during its month-long run, Scuderi said in 2019.

Cape Coral's Haunted Hike becomes Frightmare on 78

After Scuderi bought the property in 2019 and changed its name to Gator Mike's, he brought back Haunted Hike as Frightmare on 78. Scuderi said he couldn't legally use the previous name.

“We’re gonna spend a lot of time scaring the living daylights out of people,” he told The News-Press in 2019 . “It’s gonna be really cool!”

The annual event featured aliens, killer clowns, chainsaw maniacs and more arranged in a maze of walls, fog machines, strobe lights and scary scenes. Last year, the event returned to the woods for the first time since changing its name.

Gator Mike's inherited a lot of the old Haunted Hike props and costumes. Most of the same planners and performers were involved, too, at least in the beginning.

Many Haunted Hike fans were worried the event was gone for good when Gator Mike's started advertising Frightmare on 78, Scuderi said in 2019. But he didn’t want the Halloween tradition to disappear just because the place had a new owner.

“It’s been going for 28 years,” he said. “I didn’t want to let the community down. It’s something that’s been going on for so long.”

