    • The News-Press

    'Pretty much defeated': Historic Bokeelia restaurant in jeopardy after Hurricane Helene

    By Robyn George, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    The future of a historic waterfront Bokeelia restaurant is up in the air.

    Capt’n Con’s Fish House, located on the island's northernmost tip, took on extensive water when Hurricane Helene moved through Thursday and early Friday.

    “I can’t believe it,” owner Luretta Wilson said, seated outside of her flooded-out restaurant Friday afternoon. “The water was so forceful. They kept saying there would be storm surge and we sure got it.”

    Water seeped in everywhere, even into the walk-in cooler. Waterlines reached a couple of feet in some spots and no area was left untouched. Security cameras showed restaurant equipment and debris floating in the kitchen early Thursday night. In all, 12 refrigerators and nine freezers were damaged. A call for freezers was put out to the community via Facebook Friday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ShbR_0vmuMTNL00

    “Every piece of equipment we had, we lost,” said Luretta, who took over the Crab Shack in 1995, renaming it Capt’n Con’s. “Things we moved up, thinking we needed to, still weren’t high enough. It would cost more to fix it all than to replace it.”

    The day after the storm, she wasn’t sure what would come next.

    “My daughters say we will reopen,” Luretta said. “My daughter goes, ‘Mom, don’t worry about it. I’ll take care of it and make it come back.’ As far as for me, I’m pretty much defeated.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOOrO_0vmuMTNL00

    Capt’n Con’s has been a Pine Island favorite for decades. Built in 1904, the former private residence and post office sits across from the Bokeelia Fishing Pier.

    It fared much better after Hurricane Ian hit two years ago on Sept. 28, 2022. It reopened Oct. 14, the first on the island back in business after the storm.

    “Everything was fine after Ian,” Luretta said.

    It wasn’t so fortunate this time around.

    Wilson’s daughters, their families and friends got to the restaurant at 5 a.m. Friday to dry floors, clean up and salvage whatever they could.

    “It’s so hard,” Luretta said. “I employ a lot of people. They’re all local too. They’ve been down here cleansing all morning.”

    Even before the storm, it was unclear how long Capt’n Con’s would be open since Luretta doesn’t own the property.

    “Maybe we had a year or two left,” she said, adding there’s not a set-date lease. “I just don’t know.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D95DL_0vmuMTNL00

    If it were left to her daughters, there would be no questions.

    “They were born and raised here,” Luretta said. “They don’t want it to be over. They said it’s not time yet. We’ll see if we can pull it off.”

    Capt’n Con’s Fish House, 8421 Main St., Bokeelia; 239-283-4300; follow on Facebook for the latest updates.

    Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

    This story was updated to add a video.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 'Pretty much defeated': Historic Bokeelia restaurant in jeopardy after Hurricane Helene

