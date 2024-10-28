First look: NC State football looks for second ACC win in first meeting with Stanford

N.C. State’s primary goal during the bye week was to recover from the first eight weeks of the season. Its second goal was to take the momentum from its win on the road at Cal and turn it into a second straight victory.

“It’s really good that we have this bye week, because a lot of us, we need some rest, but our bodies has been beaten up for the past couple of weeks,” freshman quarterback CJ Bailey said. “We need this time off for our mental health and our physical health. And, for the next couple of weeks we’re to go win some games and be undefeated for the rest of the season. That’s the plan, that’s the goal. We’re going to do that.”

Bailey, who has looked more confident in recent weeks, will lead N.C. State’s offense for the remainder of the season after Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall medically retired on Oct. 23. McCall suffered two concussions this season and has a history of head injuries.

Bailey and his teammates have the opportunity on Saturday to take another step in reaching their goal and show what it looks like after a week of rest and game prep.

The Pack is coming off a 24-23 win over the Golden Bears on Oct. 19, the team’s first ACC victory of the season. It isn’t satisfied, but it’s nice to no longer be winless in the league.

‘Every win for us is vital’: NC State hopes victory over Cal turns into more after bye

“Winning is hard, so being able to come out here, this long trip and secure a win is very great,” defensive end Davin Vann said after the game. “I don’t know if I’d say (we) let go of a sigh of relief. We still have four games left that we’re trying to win out. That’s kind of trying to stay locked in on that.”

N.C. State (4-4) needs two wins in the final four games to become bowl eligible. A victory Saturday would put that goal into reach, but it must get past a scrappy Stanford team.

The Cardinal (2-6) lost its fifth straight game on Saturday, 27-24, to Wake Forest when Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels threw an interception to seal the Demon Deacons’ victory. The victory was similar to that of N.C. State’s loss against the in-state rival.

Stanford, led by second-year head coach Troy Taylor, is statistically one of the worst teams in the FBS. However, the team traveled to New York and upset Syracuse, 26-24, on Sept. 20 with a go-ahead field goal as the clock expired.

The Cardinal has it’s lost five straight games, but it’ll enter Carter-Finley Stadium with something to prove. The Wolfpack can’t afford to overlook a desperate opponent.

Matchup to watch: Wolfpack O-line vs Cardinal D-line

N.C. State’s offensive line, and additional blockers, has struggled at times to open the run game and provide pass protection.

In the Wolfpack’s comeback win at Cal, Bailey was sacked a season-high six times. Part of that was Bailey’s indecisiveness in the backfield, but there were a few times when he lacked help from the guys upfront. The team also finished with 29 rushing yards and one first down from run plays.

That’s been the case most of the season. N.C. State has allowed 17 opponent sacks (2.13) and ranks No. 120 in rushing yards per game (106.4).

On the other side, Stanford’s defensive front does not typically win the line of scrimmage. It averages two sacks on opposing quarterbacks per game and allows nearly 128 rushing yards per game.

The Cardinal’s defense struggles with stopping teams through the air, as well. With the size and experience of the Wolfpack on the line, it has a chance to control the game up front for a well-rounded performance on offense.

Vegas betting line

The Wolfpack opened as a 10-point favorite over the new ACC opponent, with the over-under set at 49.5 points, according to Circa Sports.

NC State vs Stanford game info

Teams: NC State Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3 ACC) vs Stanford Cardinal (2-6, 1-4)

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Time: Noon

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV

Series history: This is the first meeting between the two programs.