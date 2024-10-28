Open in App
    What triggers a recount in NC? When is a race called? What to know for 2024 elections

    By Renee Umsted,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rVYN_0wPAd9cn00

    Close races sometimes result in recounts.

    But each state has different rules about when a recount may happen.

    In North Carolina, the rules for ordering recounts differ for statewide and non-statewide ballot items.

    Here’s what to know about calling races and ordering recounts in North Carolina.

    Election Day is November 5.

    When are election results reported?

    Elections results are reported throughout the evening on Election Day.

    • The results of absentee-by-mail votes that have been approved by county boards of elections are released after polls close on Election Day. Results are uploaded to the State Board of Elections’ online dashboard .
    • The results from early voting are released after polls close on Election Day, typically between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Results are shared on the state board’s online dashboard.
    • The results of ballots cast on Election Day are shared throughout the evening on Election Day. Polls do not close until anyone who is in line to vote before 7:30 p.m. has voted. Precincts hand-deliver results to county boards of elections. The online dashboard is updated throughout the night.

    When can a recount happen in North Carolina?

    State law allows for both discretionary and mandatory recounts .

    • Discretionary recount : A county board of elections or the state board can order a discretionary recount to complete the canvass (a process to make sure that votes have been correctly counted). But a county board can’t order a recount if the state board already denied it.
    • Mandatory recount for non-statewide ballot items : A candidate may demand a recount if the difference between the votes cast for that candidate and the other candidate is not more than 1% of the total votes cast in that ballot item. (In a multi-seat ballot item, the difference may be no more than 1% between the candidate requesting the recount and those two candidates.)
    • Mandatory recount for statewide ballot items : A candidate may demand a recount if the difference between the votes for that candidate and the votes for a prevailing candidate is not more than 0.5% of the votes cast, or 10,000 votes , whichever is less.

    To demand a recount, a candidate must make a request to either the state or county board — whichever has jurisdiction over the contest in question — soon after the canvas is completed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVhDA_0wPAd9cn00
    Election results will be announced throughout the evening on Nov. 5, 2024. Chris Seward/cseward@newsobserver.com

    Who calls races in North Carolina?

    State and county election officials do not call races .

    News publications and/or candidates “call” races for a candidate using unofficial results. (The News & Observer reports The Associated Press’ race projections in election coverage.)

    During a canvass process , which occurs after every election, elections officials ensure that votes have been correctly counted and that audits have been completed. The post-election audits are meant to verify that no equipment tampering, ballot stuffing, and voting machine or counting errors have occurred.

    Every county board meets 10 days after Election Day to certify results. The State Board certifies final results in late November.

    Ask the North Carolina Service Journalism Team

    Have a question about your community you’d like answered? Or maybe a tip or story idea you’d like to share? The service journalism teams at The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer want to hear from you.

    Are you registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election in NC? How to check status

    Where’s my absentee ballot? What to do if you haven’t received your NC ballot by mail

    Read our Voter Guide to find out how NC candidates responded to our questions

