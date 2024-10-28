First look: After its first ACC win at Virginia, UNC football headed to Florida State

It was after North Carolina had beaten Virginia 41-14 Saturday and picked up an ACC victory and Tar Heels coach Mack Brown had talked about how well his team had played.

The subject turned to the Heels’ next game — this week at Florida State.

“Do we know what time the game is?” Brown asked.

The answer was no. The TV folks were waiting until after Saturday’s schedule was completed, using a six-day flex, before making a final decision on six ACC games.

Turns out, UNC and FSU will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida.

Not that it matters that much — not to Brown, nor the Heels. Given the celebration and good vibes Saturday afternoon in the visitors’ locker room at Scott Stadium, after snapping a four-game losing streak and ending some football angst, the Heels probably would have been willing to lace ‘em up again and play Sunday or Monday.

North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) winds up for a long throw to wide receiver J.J. Jones (5) in the first quarter against Virginia on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

In a little more than three hours, the Tar Heels (4-4 overall, 1-3 ACC) went from a football team still looking for answers to one that could be — could be — dangerous the rest of the season.

The Seminoles, in contrast, continue to stumble, taking a 36-14 loss Saturday at Miami. Florida State (1-7, 1-6 ACC) will follow up its 13-1 season and ACC championship from a year ago with its third losing season in the past five years under coach Mike Norvell.

The Tar Heels were coming off a bye week and had the extra time to prepare for the Cavaliers.

It showed. It all came together for UNC.

“I think we all had the mentality that once we get off this bye week we’ve got to turn this thing around,” defensive end Kaimon Rucker said. “We put in a lot of work and I think the energy was contagious out on the sideline.”

The offense moved the ball (428 yards) and scored points. The defense had 10 sacks in its most complete performance since UNC’s 19-17 season-opening win at Minnesota, and Rucker and Jahvaree Ritzie picked off passes -- Ritzie rumbling 84 yards for a TD . There were a few kinks in the kicking game but nothing problematic.

Quarterback Jacolby Criswell continues to get better, sharper, quicker and better with his decisions. He passed for 293 yards and two scores, often looking toward wideout J.J. Jones, who grabbed five balls for 129 yards and both touchdowns.

“He was poised,” Brown said of his QB. “He got the ball out of his hands. He didn’t have many bad throws. He scrambled when he needed to. He’s becoming the quarterback that gives us a chance each week.”

UNC player to watch: Rucker

With many NFL scouts sure to be watching, there could be a lot on the line for Rucker in the last four games of the regular season. It has been a disjointed season for him, but he’s back to being his disruptive self after recovering from a knee injury.

Rucker, a graduate who sat out four games and then was limited in two after returning, was credited with eight total tackles and three sacks at Virginia. He also picked off a pass in the second half that the Heels turned into a touchdown — coaches call it “complementary football.”

“When we got him back the last week and a half he was kind of careful,” Brown said. “He didn’t have his spirit. Today I could see his face light up because he knew he was back.”

Added Rucker: “I think this was a turning point for our team, our defense.”

North Carolina defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie (5) stiff-arms Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) after intercepting his pass, returning it 84-yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to give the Tar Heels’ a 38-6 lead on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Key matchup: UNC D vs. FSU O

Was UNC’s defensive effort Saturday an outlier — more of a one-day fling — or will the Heels continue to be physical, effective and sound on defense at Florida State?

Florida State’s offense has been stuck in neutral. The ‘Noles have gone 11 straight games, dating back to last season, without 300 or more yards of total offense.

FSU has scored 20 or more points once this season – in a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in the opener. The Seminoles’ victory was a 14-9 decision over Cal.

Against Miami, quarterbacks Luke Kromenhoek and Brock Glenn were a combined 11 of 32 passing for 115 yards. Kromenhoek, a 6-4 freshman, did run for a team-high 71 yards on 11 carries.

“They’re learning on the run and trying to improve,” Norvell told the media after the game.

Betting odds

The early Vegas betting lines have UNC a 2.5-point favorite and set the over/under at 49.5 points.

How to watch





The ACC game at Doak Campbell Stadium will be shown on the ACC Network, available on major cable and satellite services like Spectrum, DirecTV and Dish Network.

In addition to ESPN+, streaming options include fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

UNC (4-4, 1-3 ACC) vs Florida State (1-7. 1-6)

When : Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where : Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida.

TV : ACC Network.

The series : UNC has a 3-17-1 overall record against Florida State, losing 35-25 in the last matchup in October 2021 at Kenan Stadium..

The Heels and Seminoles have split the past four games, UNC winning in Tallahassee in 2016 and 2010. The Heels were beaten 31-28 in the last visit to Doak Campbell Stadium in October 2020.