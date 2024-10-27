Open in App
    • The News Observer

    Photos: Rainbow Kitten Surprise returns home to NC for concert

    By Scott Sharpe,

    1 days ago

    Alternative rock indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise, fronted by lead singer Ela Melo, returned home to North Carolina for a high-energy concert at Raleigh’s Lenovo Center, Saturday night, Oct, 26, 2024.

    Since forming while students at Appalachian State University in Boone a decade ago, the band has followed a tumultuous path, almost breaking up earlier this year.

    Earlier, in 2022, lead singer Ela Melo came out as transgender. In 2023, the band paused touring so Melo could receive treatment for a medical crisis.

    Here are photos from the concert.

    Concert review: The NC-bred band with the silly-seeming name notches a big win at home

    Oral history: How Rainbow Kitten Surprise went from playing App State dorms to NC arenas

