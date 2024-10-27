Photos: Rainbow Kitten Surprise returns home to NC for concert

Alternative rock indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise, fronted by lead singer Ela Melo, returned home to North Carolina for a high-energy concert at Raleigh’s Lenovo Center, Saturday night, Oct, 26, 2024.

Since forming while students at Appalachian State University in Boone a decade ago, the band has followed a tumultuous path, almost breaking up earlier this year.

Earlier, in 2022, lead singer Ela Melo came out as transgender. In 2023, the band paused touring so Melo could receive treatment for a medical crisis.

Here are photos from the concert.

