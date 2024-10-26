PHOTOS: Behind one of NC’s top running backs, Apex Friendship takes control of conference
By Steven Worthy,
2 days ago
Playing against Apex Friendship High, Middle Creek knew what it had to do to limit the Patriots’ offense.
Problem was, the Mustangs couldn’t do any better to slow down star running back Jaden Avery than any other team this season.
Avery, who is among the top 10 running backs in North Carolina, regardless of class, in yards gained this season, rumbled in for a pair of scores in the first half to set the tone, and Apex Friendship hung on for a 17-14 win over Middle Creek.
The Patriots (8-1 overall, 6-0 Southeast Wake) have a chance to finish the season unbeaten in conference play next week with a home game against Green Level. If they stumble, the Mustangs (5-4, 5-1) could match their conference record with a win over Cary on the road.
The first half Friday night belonged to Apex Friendship.
Avery went into Friday’s game ranked seventh in the NCHSAA with 1,330 rushing yards. He capped an 81-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, and Michael Markulic’s extra point gave the visitors a 7-0 lead. In the opening minute of the second quarter, Avery finished off a 43-yard drive with his second score of the game on another 5-yard effort, and Markulic’s second PAT of the game pushed the lead to 14-0.
Markulic nailed a 38-yard field goal later in the second quarter to push the Patriots’ lead to 17-0 at halftime.
The second half — well, the fourth quarter, anyway — belonged to Middle Creek, which finally figured out how to stop the Patriots’ ground attack. The Panthers pounded one into the end zone with about five minutes to play in the game, and quickly struck for another through the air a couple of minutes later. A two-point conversion pass later, they were within a field goal, but that’s as close as it got.
In winning the game, Apex Friendship also nearly held Middle Creek off the scoreboard entirely, until the fourth-quarter rally. Middle Creek’s previous low for points in a game this season was 24, in a 31-24 loss to Garner on Aug. 30.
