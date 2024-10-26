Open in App
    PHOTOS: Behind one of NC’s top running backs, Apex Friendship takes control of conference

    By Steven Worthy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZ1XI_0wMycIWr00

    Playing against Apex Friendship High, Middle Creek knew what it had to do to limit the Patriots’ offense.

    Problem was, the Mustangs couldn’t do any better to slow down star running back Jaden Avery than any other team this season.

    Avery, who is among the top 10 running backs in North Carolina, regardless of class, in yards gained this season, rumbled in for a pair of scores in the first half to set the tone, and Apex Friendship hung on for a 17-14 win over Middle Creek.

    The Patriots (8-1 overall, 6-0 Southeast Wake) have a chance to finish the season unbeaten in conference play next week with a home game against Green Level. If they stumble, the Mustangs (5-4, 5-1) could match their conference record with a win over Cary on the road.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDojm_0wMycIWr00
    Apex Friendship running back Jaden Avery (26) runs for yardage against Middle Creek’s Evret Farwell (22) during the second half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy

    The first half Friday night belonged to Apex Friendship.

    Avery went into Friday’s game ranked seventh in the NCHSAA with 1,330 rushing yards. He capped an 81-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, and Michael Markulic’s extra point gave the visitors a 7-0 lead. In the opening minute of the second quarter, Avery finished off a 43-yard drive with his second score of the game on another 5-yard effort, and Markulic’s second PAT of the game pushed the lead to 14-0.

    Markulic nailed a 38-yard field goal later in the second quarter to push the Patriots’ lead to 17-0 at halftime.

    The second half — well, the fourth quarter, anyway — belonged to Middle Creek, which finally figured out how to stop the Patriots’ ground attack. The Panthers pounded one into the end zone with about five minutes to play in the game, and quickly struck for another through the air a couple of minutes later. A two-point conversion pass later, they were within a field goal, but that’s as close as it got.

    In winning the game, Apex Friendship also nearly held Middle Creek off the scoreboard entirely, until the fourth-quarter rally. Middle Creek’s previous low for points in a game this season was 24, in a 31-24 loss to Garner on Aug. 30.

    Photos from the game

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1NXF_0wMycIWr00
    Apex Friendship running back Jaden Avery (26) leaps for the first down off a 4th down conversion against Middle Creek late in the fourth quarter. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUMPs_0wMycIWr00
    Middle Creek corner back Christian Prince (5) grapples Apex Friendship running back Jaden Avery (26) late in the fourth quarter. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEjts_0wMycIWr00
    Middle Creek’s Malachi Biggs (8) celebrates his two-point conversion catch against Apex Friendship with Garett Sladek (4) late in the fourth quarter. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xyxp_0wMycIWr00
    Middle Creek wide receiver M.J. Bucci (18) celebrates his touchdown against Apex Friendship with Nicolas Bocciardi (12) late in the fourth quarter. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bclM7_0wMycIWr00
    Middle Creek wide receiver M.J. Bucci (18) makes the catch in the end zone for the touchdown against Apex Friendship’s Logan Faulring (24) late in the fourth quarter. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoWWt_0wMycIWr00
    Middle Creek’s Malachi Biggs (8) rushes for yardage against Apex Friendship’s Sam Clodfelter (2) and Adam Schreiber (12) during the fourth quarter. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcSFQ_0wMycIWr00
    Middle Creek running back Jayden Spencer (0) runs for the touchdown against Apex Friendship’s Jayden Butler (7) during the second half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9NQd_0wMycIWr00
    Apex Friendship’s Jayden Butler (7) makes the interception in the end zone against Middle Creek’s Nicolas Bocciardi (12) during the second half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r68ro_0wMycIWr00
    Middle Creek’s Malachi Biggs (8) trips up Apex Friendship quarterback Dominick Parrinello (14) during the second half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234K2v_0wMycIWr00
    Apex Friendship Caden Mazur (5) reaches to grapple Middle Creek quarterback Hawke Schoenfeld (19) during the second half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jijse_0wMycIWr00
    Middle Creek quarterback Hawke Shoenfeld (19) runs and looks to pass against Apex Friendship during the second half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNqy7_0wMycIWr00
    Apex Friendship’s David Lozada (11) dives for yardage against Middle Creek corner back Christian Prince (5) during the first half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FC0A_0wMycIWr00
    Apex Friendship running back Jaden Avery (26) runs for yards against Middle Creek cornerback Christian Prince (5) during the first half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ir3cx_0wMycIWr00
    Apex Friendship’s Tino Ramirez (10) congratulates Jaden Avery (26) after his touchdown against Middle Creek during the first half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMeW7_0wMycIWr00
    Middle Creek cornerback Jacob Salazar (3) dives to recover the fumble from Apex Friendship during the first half. The Middle Creek Mustangs and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a football game in Cary, N.C. on October 25, 2024. Steven Worthy

