    • The News Observer

    Under the Dome: Cooper asks for $3.9B in state Helene relief; tensions rise in NC Supreme Court race

    By Emily Vespa, correspondent,

    2 days ago

    Good morning and welcome to the Under the Dome newsletter. I’m Emily Vespa .

    The General Assembly will meet today to pass its second wave of Hurricane Helene relief funding after it approved $273 million in initial relief on Oct. 10.

    Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday proposed $3.9 billion in state relief for counties devastated by an estimated $53 billion in damage from the storm, reports Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan . The damage estimate is about three times that of Hurricane Florence in 2018 and is the largest in state history.

    While the federal government will provide much of the disaster relief funding, Cooper said his proposal, which he called a “down payment on Western North Carolina’s future,” meets needs that it won’t cover.

    Cooper’s proposal outlines the wide-ranging costs of the ruin left by Helene and asks for state investments in:

    • The economy , including grants and loans to support businesses and tourism in the region – which includes not just the mountains but 39 counties that account for 45% of the state’s GDP.

    • Housing , both to rebuild houses — an estimated 126,000 homes have damage from Helene, the state budget director said — and pay for housing assistance.

    • Utilities and natural resources , to address damage to infrastructure like water and sewage systems.

    • Transportation , to repair and strengthen infrastructure like roads and bridges.

    • Agriculture , to cover costs like uninsured losses for the approximately 18,600 farms in the affected areas, based on 2022 data.

    NC SUPREME COURT RACE HEATS UP

    Tensions in the race for a seat on the state Supreme Court escalated this week after a Republican lawmaker filed a confidential ethics complaint against Justice Allison Riggs , a Democrat, alleging she violated the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct when she released an ad warning that her opponent could uphold an abortion ban.

    Riggs’ challenger, Republican Court of Appeals Judge Jefferson Griffin , publicized the complaint last week in ads that say Riggs is “under investigation” by the state body responsible for judicial discipline.

    Now, both sides are criticizing the other for what they say is potential unethical behavior.

    The state conduct code prohibits judges from taking a public position on pending cases, meaning judicial candidates usually tread lightly around topics that could come before the court.

    An attorney for Riggs, who denied having broken the code, sent Griffin a cease-and-desist letter, saying Riggs was never informed by the Judicial Standards Commission that she was the subject of a formal investigation. Riggs’ attorney accused Griffin of violating the confidentiality rule for judicial ethics complaints “in an effort to turn the commission’s deliberations into fodder for political attacks.”

    The complaint, filed earlier this month by Wilson County Republican Sen. Buck Newton , was the subject of a letter signed by Newton and circulated among Republican senators. Griffin’s campaign adviser said Newton waived confidentiality when he shared the letter with his colleagues.

    Read more on the debate from Kyle Ingram .

    WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR’S RACE

    As part of our 2024 NC Voter Guide , Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan explains what the lieutenant governor’s role entails.

    Here’s what to know:

    • The lieutenant governor doesn’t have much power. He or she presides over the state Senate, though the LG only can cast tie breaking votes.

    • The LG assumes the role of acting governor when the governor leaves the state, and would become governor if the governor resigns, dies or is removed from office.

    • The term is four years, and the annual salary is $168,384.

    CAMPAIGN WATCH

    • GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance will speak in Raeford on Friday.

    WHAT ELSE WE’RE WORKING ON

    • Tulsi Gabbard , a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, announced at former President Donald Trump ’s campaign rally Tuesday in Greensboro that she’s joining the GOP, reports Avi Bajpai .

    • The state’s new medical debt relief plan will eliminate outstanding medical debt for up to 2 million lower-income patients in North Carolina, which has one of the highest rates of medical debt in the country. The Observer’s Ames Alexander offers a glimpse into how medical debt has burdened five North Carolinians — and how the plan could give them hope.

    WHAT ELSE WE’RE READING

    • A ruling last week from the state Supreme Court opens the door for legal challenges that could topple North Carolina’s system for regulating health care facilities and services. NC Health News has the details .

    VOTER GUIDE

    In the latest candidate questionnaires from our 2024 NC Voter Guide , see what candidates for State Senate District 10 have to say about the issues, and learn more about their biographies.

    Three candidates responded:

    Republican Benton Sawrey

    Democrat Felicia Baxter

    Libertarian Christopher Sessions

    Today’s newsletter was by Emily Vespa . Check your inbox tomorrow for more #ncpol.

