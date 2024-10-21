Body found in Zebulon pond believed to be missing Raleigh man Kareem Shabazz, police say

Zebulon Police said Monday they believe a body found in the area is that of a Raleigh man who had been missing since last week.

The body was found in the Weaver’s Pond neighborhood. Police had searched that area since Thursday, looking for Kareem Shabazz, who was last seen there.

A Zebulon Police Department spokesperson said they believe it’s Shabazz because of his appearance and clothing.

The body was recovered in a small drainage pond in the neighborhood. Most of the water was pumped out of the pond after authorities removed the body in hopes of finding additional evidence.

Police told ABC11 that they did not see any obvious signs of trauma on the body but that the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Shabazz was last seen Tuesday afternoon doing car detail work in Zebulon. He left on foot, believed to be heading to Walmart, and had not been seen since.