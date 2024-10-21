Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News Observer

    Body found in Zebulon pond believed to be missing Raleigh man Kareem Shabazz, police say

    By ABC11,

    1 days ago

    Zebulon Police said Monday they believe a body found in the area is that of a Raleigh man who had been missing since last week.

    The body was found in the Weaver’s Pond neighborhood. Police had searched that area since Thursday, looking for Kareem Shabazz, who was last seen there.

    A Zebulon Police Department spokesperson said they believe it’s Shabazz because of his appearance and clothing.

    The body was recovered in a small drainage pond in the neighborhood. Most of the water was pumped out of the pond after authorities removed the body in hopes of finding additional evidence.

    Police told ABC11 that they did not see any obvious signs of trauma on the body but that the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

    Shabazz was last seen Tuesday afternoon doing car detail work in Zebulon. He left on foot, believed to be heading to Walmart, and had not been seen since.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    To escape mill work, she jumped 3,000 feet from a hot-air balloon at the NC State Fair
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Family grieved dog for 6 days after home exploded. Then barking is heard in rubble
    The News Observer19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Body found in search for missing mother
    BBC23 hours ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Family of North Carolina groom shot 15 times in road rage incident hours after vows say he was 'stolen'
    themirror.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    Why isn’t the media reporting on thousands missing in Western NC? Because there’s no proof.
    The News Observer21 hours ago
    Durham woman fatally shot outside gas station. Suspect arrested.
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Woman Says She Won't Attend Daughter's Wedding After She's Asked to Sit Next to Photo of Late Ex-Husband
    People2 days ago
    Two Powerball players score big wins in North Carolina. Where were tickets sold?
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Libertarian Travis Groo, candidate for NC House District 36, answers our questions
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Why NC State women’s basketball star Aziaha James carries her ‘superhero’ on her back
    The News Observer4 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    A major name in deep dish pizza just opened a Raleigh location (+ another is on the way)
    The News Observer20 hours ago
    I quit my job to look after my grandchildren. My son initially paid me $10 an hour, but now I gladly do it for free.
    Insider6 days ago
    Republican Laura Pichardo, candidate for NC Senate District 23, answers our questions
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    FEMA money, SBA loans available for NC counties after potential tropical cyclone
    The News Observer3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    I’m a Texas native who visited the NC State Fair for the first time. Here’s what I thought
    The News Observer23 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    If Wake County voters approve a $142M bond, this NC town could get its first library
    The News Observer2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy