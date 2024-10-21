Under the Dome podcast: Early voting turnout and presidential campaign visits

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of Oct. 21, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by my politics team colleagues Avi Bajpai and Kyle Ingram .

We are just over two weeks away from Election Day , and a few days into early voting.

If you’re reading this early Monday morning, come on out to our Under the Dome: Live! podcast recording at 11:30 a.m. at N.C. Central University , in the auditorium of the School of Education on Cecil Street in Durham. I’ll be interviewing NCCU political science professor Jarvis Hall . If you can’t make it to the event, you can listen to our conversation next week.

On our podcast available today, Ingram breaks down the totals from the first day of in-person early voting in North Carolina, with about 350,000 votes cast that day . He also explains what’s different between 2024 and 2020, and how political parties play into that.

We also talk about what’s happening behind-the-scenes during all these presidential campaign visits to North Carolina — most recently Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, her running mate Tim Walz joined by former President Bill Clinton , and — coming today — Republican nominee Donald Trump .

Plus, the latest on two lawsuits.

Headliner of the Week

Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week. We talk about News & Observer photographers , the federal courthouse building in Wilmington and the N.C. State Fair (bring back the rabbit barn!).

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes.