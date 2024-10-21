Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News Observer

    Under the Dome podcast: Early voting turnout and presidential campaign visits

    By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan,

    2 days ago

    Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of Oct. 21, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by my politics team colleagues Avi Bajpai and Kyle Ingram .

    We are just over two weeks away from Election Day , and a few days into early voting.

    If you’re reading this early Monday morning, come on out to our Under the Dome: Live! podcast recording at 11:30 a.m. at N.C. Central University , in the auditorium of the School of Education on Cecil Street in Durham. I’ll be interviewing NCCU political science professor Jarvis Hall . If you can’t make it to the event, you can listen to our conversation next week.

    On our podcast available today, Ingram breaks down the totals from the first day of in-person early voting in North Carolina, with about 350,000 votes cast that day . He also explains what’s different between 2024 and 2020, and how political parties play into that.

    We also talk about what’s happening behind-the-scenes during all these presidential campaign visits to North Carolina — most recently Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, her running mate Tim Walz joined by former President Bill Clinton , and — coming today — Republican nominee Donald Trump .

    Plus, the latest on two lawsuits.

    Headliner of the Week

    Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week. We talk about News & Observer photographers , the federal courthouse building in Wilmington and the N.C. State Fair (bring back the rabbit barn!).

    Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Audible , iHeart , Pandora , Amazon Music and Stitcher .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why isn’t the media reporting on thousands missing in Western NC? Because there’s no proof.
    The News Observer1 day ago
    To escape mill work, she jumped 3,000 feet from a hot-air balloon at the NC State Fair
    The News Observer2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Libertarian Travis Groo, candidate for NC House District 36, answers our questions
    The News Observer3 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Dog in shelter for 400 days does ‘happy dance’ when people walk past. He needs a home
    The News Observer6 hours ago
    Two Powerball players score big wins in North Carolina. Where were tickets sold?
    The News Observer2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Family grieved dog for 6 days after home exploded. Then barking is heard in rubble
    The News Observer1 day ago
    Have you seen these flyers? Unsanctioned slate cards circulate at Raleigh polls
    The News Observer1 day ago
    Durham woman fatally shot outside gas station. Suspect arrested.
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Republican Christopher Partain, candidate for NC Senate District 20, answers our questions
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Who will lead Wake schools? Democrats and GOP vie for the majority on board
    The News Observer1 day ago
    Can I still vote if I show up as an ‘inactive’ voter in NC? Here’s what to know
    The News Observer23 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Body found in Zebulon pond believed to be missing Raleigh man Kareem Shabazz, police say
    The News Observer1 day ago
    Morning routine leads NC man to a huge lottery win. ‘It woke me up for sure’
    The News Observer2 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy