PHOTOS: Willow Spring football edges South Garner to win first homecoming game
By Staff report,
2 days ago
In a battle of teams each searching for their first conference victory of the season, Willow Spring came away with the 11-9 win to pull itself out of the Greater Neuse River 4A cellar.
The Storm, celebrating its school’s first homecoming, emerged from a defensive battle in the first half with an 11-3 lead, holding the visiting Titans to just a field goal.
South Garner clawed closer in the second half, but couldn’t catch up.
The Titans will continue to look for their first conference win next week in a road game at Fuquay-Varina, while the Storm will try to build a winning streak when it travels to conference power Clayton.
