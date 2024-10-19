PHOTOS: Willow Spring football edges South Garner to win first homecoming game

In a battle of teams each searching for their first conference victory of the season, Willow Spring came away with the 11-9 win to pull itself out of the Greater Neuse River 4A cellar.

The Storm, celebrating its school’s first homecoming, emerged from a defensive battle in the first half with an 11-3 lead, holding the visiting Titans to just a field goal.

South Garner clawed closer in the second half, but couldn’t catch up.

The Titans will continue to look for their first conference win next week in a road game at Fuquay-Varina, while the Storm will try to build a winning streak when it travels to conference power Clayton.

Willow Spring cornerback Kei’marius Hollie (2) and teammates celebrates after South garner’s first missed field goal late in the fourth quarter. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

South Garner quarterback Justin Bourne (16) looks to pass downfield against South Garner during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

Willow Spring Quahmere Ritter (9) rushes after making the interception in the end zone against Jaiden Swain (11) during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

South Garner lineman Ekene Ogboko (72) tackles Willow Spring running back Amir Wallace (11) during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

South Garner quarterback Chase Hardy (8) rushes for yardage ahead of Willow Spring’s Peyton Chisholm (71) during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

South Garner’s Jaiden Swain (11) makes the interception against Willow Spring’s Luke Maslow (7) during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

South Garner lineman Ekene Ogboko (72) tackles Willow Spring running back Amir Wallace (11) during the second half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

Willow Spring defensive tackle Javeion Matthews (99) grapples and sacks South Garner quarterback Chase Hardy (8) during the second half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

South Garner running back Micah Scurlock (25) rushes for yardage against Willow Spring’s Kordell Jones (8) during the second half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

Willow Spring running back Amir Wallace (11) rushes for yardage against South Garner’s Sebastian Cruz (21) during the second half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

Willow Spring’s Jordan Ledgester (4) and Dylen Cooper (90) tackle South Garner quarterback Chase Hardy (8) late in the fourth quarter. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

Willow Spring’sJaveion Matthews (99) grapples South Garner’s Micah Scurlock (25) stopping a late game touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

The Willow Spring defensive line stops the rush for the touchdown by South Garner quarterback Chase Hardy (8) late in the fourth quarter. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy