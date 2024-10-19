Open in App
    PHOTOS: Willow Spring football edges South Garner to win first homecoming game

    By Staff report,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLrVp_0wDNo2ce00

    In a battle of teams each searching for their first conference victory of the season, Willow Spring came away with the 11-9 win to pull itself out of the Greater Neuse River 4A cellar.

    The Storm, celebrating its school’s first homecoming, emerged from a defensive battle in the first half with an 11-3 lead, holding the visiting Titans to just a field goal.

    South Garner clawed closer in the second half, but couldn’t catch up.

    The Titans will continue to look for their first conference win next week in a road game at Fuquay-Varina, while the Storm will try to build a winning streak when it travels to conference power Clayton.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyCZK_0wDNo2ce00
    Willow Spring cornerback Kei’marius Hollie (2) and teammates celebrates after South garner’s first missed field goal late in the fourth quarter. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOA8l_0wDNo2ce00
    South Garner quarterback Justin Bourne (16) looks to pass downfield against South Garner during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDw9w_0wDNo2ce00
    Willow Spring Quahmere Ritter (9) rushes after making the interception in the end zone against Jaiden Swain (11) during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1MWO_0wDNo2ce00
    South Garner lineman Ekene Ogboko (72) tackles Willow Spring running back Amir Wallace (11) during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNSU3_0wDNo2ce00
    South Garner quarterback Chase Hardy (8) rushes for yardage ahead of Willow Spring’s Peyton Chisholm (71) during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLCEA_0wDNo2ce00
    South Garner’s Jaiden Swain (11) makes the interception against Willow Spring’s Luke Maslow (7) during the first half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POtHa_0wDNo2ce00
    South Garner lineman Ekene Ogboko (72) tackles Willow Spring running back Amir Wallace (11) during the second half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJFZr_0wDNo2ce00
    Willow Spring defensive tackle Javeion Matthews (99) grapples and sacks South Garner quarterback Chase Hardy (8) during the second half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1DtM_0wDNo2ce00
    South Garner running back Micah Scurlock (25) rushes for yardage against Willow Spring’s Kordell Jones (8) during the second half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjRek_0wDNo2ce00
    Willow Spring running back Amir Wallace (11) rushes for yardage against South Garner’s Sebastian Cruz (21) during the second half. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdkRx_0wDNo2ce00
    Willow Spring’s Jordan Ledgester (4) and Dylen Cooper (90) tackle South Garner quarterback Chase Hardy (8) late in the fourth quarter. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqeFz_0wDNo2ce00
    Willow Spring’sJaveion Matthews (99) grapples South Garner’s Micah Scurlock (25) stopping a late game touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysIox_0wDNo2ce00
    The Willow Spring defensive line stops the rush for the touchdown by South Garner quarterback Chase Hardy (8) late in the fourth quarter. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Moaqj_0wDNo2ce00
    South Garner’s Tyler Clark (31) reacts to the loss to Willow Spring by the second missed field goal at the end of the fourth quarter. The Willow Spring Storm and the South Garner Titans met in a football game in Fuquay-Varina. N.C. on October 18, 2024. Steven Worthy

