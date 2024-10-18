Day 1 of NC early voting sees record turnout, no clear partisan edge. See the numbers.

North Carolina voters showed up in record numbers on Thursday to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting.

The State Board of Elections reported that 353,166 people voted in-person on Thursday — slightly breaking the first-day record set in 2020, by about 4,500 votes.

“Yesterday’s turnout is a clear sign that voters are energized about this election, that they trust the elections process, and that a hurricane will not stop North Carolinians from exercising their right to vote,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the board, said in a press release.

In addition to in-person early voting, over 75,000 mail-in votes have already been cast, including military and overseas voters, bringing the total number of votes so far to over 428,000.

While first-day turnout set a record, it didn’t rise by as much as the state’s population grew.

So far, registered Democrats have cast the highest proportion of early and mail-in votes, accounting for over 36% of all ballots cast.

Republicans make up the second largest proportion, at over 33%, and unaffiliated voters account for just under 30%.

Chris Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University, urged voters not to read too much into these numbers, though.

“If you’re looking for tea leaves to read for who’s going to win — it’s a fool’s errand,” he said.

Nationally and in North Carolina, Republican leaders have encouraged voters to vote early or by mail — despite former President Donald Trump having previously spread false conspiracy theories that the methods would lead to fraud.

After the first day of early voting in 2020, Republicans accounted for only about 21% of all votes cast — compared to nearly 50% for Democrats.

Now, those numbers appear to have mostly leveled out.

“The less party polarization we see in how people vote, the better,” Cooper said. “Does that mean that the Republicans will do better after Election Day? I haven’t got a clue.”

In Wilmington on Thursday, excited voters waited in long lines to cast their ballots.

Carol and Laverne James, sisters who came to vote together at Cape Fear Community College, said they were excited to cast their ballots for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We were sorry at first that my buddy Biden had to go, but he was gracious and we appreciated it,” Laverne James said.

Pamela Hewitt, a Republican voter, said she was voting for Trump in the presidential race, but would abstain in the gubernatorial race instead of supporting the GOP’s nominee, Mark Robinson.

She said some of his comments, including saying “ some folks need killing ,” influenced her decision.

“You just can’t say that,” Hewitt said.

Early voting lasts until Nov. 2. Voters can find early voting sites near them using the State Board of Elections’ online search tool .

Under the Dome

