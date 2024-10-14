Under the Dome podcast: What NC lawmakers said about Helene response, relief and helping

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of Oct. 14, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by my politics team colleagues at the General Assembly, Kyle Ingram and Avi Bajpai .

There was a lot of action in a short amount of time this past week as lawmakers unanimously passed the first wave of Hurricane Helene disaster relief.

We share what it was like on the floor of the Senate and House as lawmakers put the focus on the people of Western North Carolina . That includes some lawmakers who live there, and the vibe was almost entirely one of being grateful and helpful to others.

Plus, listen to a clip from Senate leader Phil Berger talking about things being done right in the aftermath of the storm outweighing any problems.

We also bring you up to speed on the latest in lawsuits.

Headliner of the Week

Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week . Bajpai and Ingram return to their favorite type of Headliner: movies. I talk about recent goings-on with the Capitol Press Corps , including the NC Insider ’s recent event and the departure of CBS-17’s Michael Hyland .

