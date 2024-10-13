Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News Observer

    Now is the time to relocate problem-prone I-40 in western NC | Opinion

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5ajD_0w55GgVD00

    Richard Stradling’s report on failure-prone Interstate 40 west of Asheville reminds us that the highway’s steep and narrow route along the Pigeon River has been the scene of recurring rock slides and scouring by floodwaters since its construction in the wrong place more than half a century ago. It will take many months to rebuild yet again.

    The crucial east-west transportation artery should never have been built along the wild, jagged, remote Pigeon. Instead, I-40 should curve gently along the French Broad River valley. Yes, that river also flooded in Hurricane Helene. But its valley is wider, its elevation lower, and its slope more gradual, making the route into Tennessee far more accessible and repairs easier. It’s time to re-route vital I-40 more sensibly along the French Broad.

    Matthew Eisley, Raleigh

    Rainy day fund

    North Carolina has a rainy day fund of about $4.75 billion. Well, that rainy day is here. No doubt much of the infrastructure repair and other costs will be covered by FEMA and other federal funds. Many current emergency needs are being addressed by charitable groups. But the state is well funded for both state infrastructure repairs and for helping individuals. It will be critically important to ensure those funds are expended as needed, but expended wisely.

    Robert D. Brown, Cary

    Building codes

    I totally agree with Ned Barnett’s “ In Western NC, a lack of flood insurance deepens the damage .” Our state legislators are more concerned about their developer friends when they do things like override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 166, which reshaped the state Building Code Council. Keep that in mind when you vote this November.

    Daniel Oldman, Chapel Hill

    Please vote

    I believe most of us wish to live in a caring, compassionate world. In this election we have an opportunity to help make that wish come true.

    Hurricane Helene is a powerful reminder of how Americans support each other and the importance of having a government comprised of experienced people dedicated to serving all of us with decency, skill and fairness. I urge everyone to become objectively informed and to vote wisely. Be wary of politicians whose ads disparage and demean an opponent. Pay attention to what candidates’ records say about them, what they claim they will do and how.

    Please vote – not only for what’s best for you, but also for what you believe is best for our country. Listen to your heart. Let your better angels guide you as you vote.

    Michael Glaser, Hillsborough

    Trump projecting

    Thank you for “ Shame on Donald Trump for worsening NC’s Helene tragedy with political lies .”

    The irony is that Trump’s projecting, as usual. He’s claiming that his opponents are doing what in fact they’re not doing, but he is. When he accuses Gov. Roy Cooper and President Joe Biden of “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas,” what he really means is in 2018 Trump refused to release federal funds to fight wildfires in California, which he lost in the 2016 election, until someone showed him that his supporters were in danger. What he means is in 2020 he refused to respond to calls for help from Democratic governors because they criticized his handling of the COVID crisis. Just a few weeks ago, he threatened to withhold firefighting assistance from California again.

    These are our tax dollars, not Trump’s personal funds to punish or reward other politicians he likes or doesn’t like. The very best use of that money is when we can help our neighbors in need.

    Linda Falcao, Raleigh

    Young voters

    The writer is the NC Director of NextGen America

    This year, Millennials and Gen Z together will form the largest and most diverse voting bloc in history, representing nearly one-fifth of the electorate. With over 40 million Gen Z voters, including 8 million newly eligible since 2022, our collective power is immense. In North Carolina, people aged 18-35 make up nearly a quarter of the electorate. Our generations face significant challenges — threats to reproductive rights, an urgent climate crisis and an economic system that often feels stacked against us. Young people must make their voices heard this November. We hold the power to create lasting change.

    Brennan Steele, Charlotte

    Comments / 45
    Add a Comment
    Charles Lane
    1d ago
    no reason to relocate it entirely make rock cuts further up the mountain and get the hwy out of the river flat.
    Melinda Tillie
    1d ago
    No wonder trucksvany get to SC
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Photos: Rescue turns to grim recovery in the mountains of Western North Carolina
    The News Observer9 days ago
    Popular NC State Fair lunch pass program sees big price hike this year. What to expect
    The News Observer5 days ago
    NC House candidate, Democratic party county chair charged with stealing campaign signs
    The News Observer3 days ago
    All 1,107 Missing People In Rutherford County, North Carolina, Have Been Safely Located After Hurricane Helene
    The Daily South4 days ago
    In Western NC, Helene rattles the faith of some while others vow to rebuild
    The News Observer5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Wake County firefighter rescued dog in Western NC, then couldn’t let her go
    The News Observer5 days ago
    Same lucky numbers made thousands winners in NC lottery. Now comes $2.9 million payout
    The News Observer7 days ago
    Two people killed in Alamance County shooting. Suspect arrested, charged.
    The News Observer3 days ago
    Collision between school bus and car in Clayton sends 2 to Johnston Medical Center
    The News Observer4 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Support these Western NC artisans + Helene storm victims at 2024 NC State Fair
    The News Observer4 days ago
    Man shot to death in downtown Raleigh. Suspect arrested, charged.
    The News Observer3 days ago
    NC police find woman seriously hurt after shooting, wounded man left the scene
    The News Observer3 days ago
    Raleigh’s newest burger joint opens this week and it will serve a unique twist on fries
    The News Observer5 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    AP Top 25 college football new poll: Top 10 shuffled; Army, Navy ranked in poll rarity
    The News Observer2 days ago
    ‘Treasure map’ found in bedroom leads cops to illicit discovery in Virginia, feds say
    The News Observer7 days ago
    Raleigh’s Crabtree mall will hold fundraising events to support Western NC. How to help
    The News Observer1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Highly touted Boozer twins make college basketball recruiting choices for Duke
    The News Observer4 days ago
    "America's Sheriff" speaks on disaster relief efforts in WNC
    106.3 WORD4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy