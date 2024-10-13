Now is the time to relocate problem-prone I-40 in western NC | Opinion

Richard Stradling’s report on failure-prone Interstate 40 west of Asheville reminds us that the highway’s steep and narrow route along the Pigeon River has been the scene of recurring rock slides and scouring by floodwaters since its construction in the wrong place more than half a century ago. It will take many months to rebuild yet again.

The crucial east-west transportation artery should never have been built along the wild, jagged, remote Pigeon. Instead, I-40 should curve gently along the French Broad River valley. Yes, that river also flooded in Hurricane Helene. But its valley is wider, its elevation lower, and its slope more gradual, making the route into Tennessee far more accessible and repairs easier. It’s time to re-route vital I-40 more sensibly along the French Broad.

Matthew Eisley, Raleigh

Rainy day fund

North Carolina has a rainy day fund of about $4.75 billion. Well, that rainy day is here. No doubt much of the infrastructure repair and other costs will be covered by FEMA and other federal funds. Many current emergency needs are being addressed by charitable groups. But the state is well funded for both state infrastructure repairs and for helping individuals. It will be critically important to ensure those funds are expended as needed, but expended wisely.

Robert D. Brown, Cary

Building codes

I totally agree with Ned Barnett’s “ In Western NC, a lack of flood insurance deepens the damage .” Our state legislators are more concerned about their developer friends when they do things like override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 166, which reshaped the state Building Code Council. Keep that in mind when you vote this November.

Daniel Oldman, Chapel Hill

Please vote

I believe most of us wish to live in a caring, compassionate world. In this election we have an opportunity to help make that wish come true.

Hurricane Helene is a powerful reminder of how Americans support each other and the importance of having a government comprised of experienced people dedicated to serving all of us with decency, skill and fairness. I urge everyone to become objectively informed and to vote wisely. Be wary of politicians whose ads disparage and demean an opponent. Pay attention to what candidates’ records say about them, what they claim they will do and how.

Please vote – not only for what’s best for you, but also for what you believe is best for our country. Listen to your heart. Let your better angels guide you as you vote.

Michael Glaser, Hillsborough

Trump projecting

Thank you for “ Shame on Donald Trump for worsening NC’s Helene tragedy with political lies .”

The irony is that Trump’s projecting, as usual. He’s claiming that his opponents are doing what in fact they’re not doing, but he is. When he accuses Gov. Roy Cooper and President Joe Biden of “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas,” what he really means is in 2018 Trump refused to release federal funds to fight wildfires in California, which he lost in the 2016 election, until someone showed him that his supporters were in danger. What he means is in 2020 he refused to respond to calls for help from Democratic governors because they criticized his handling of the COVID crisis. Just a few weeks ago, he threatened to withhold firefighting assistance from California again.

These are our tax dollars, not Trump’s personal funds to punish or reward other politicians he likes or doesn’t like. The very best use of that money is when we can help our neighbors in need.

Linda Falcao, Raleigh

Young voters

The writer is the NC Director of NextGen America

This year, Millennials and Gen Z together will form the largest and most diverse voting bloc in history, representing nearly one-fifth of the electorate. With over 40 million Gen Z voters, including 8 million newly eligible since 2022, our collective power is immense. In North Carolina, people aged 18-35 make up nearly a quarter of the electorate. Our generations face significant challenges — threats to reproductive rights, an urgent climate crisis and an economic system that often feels stacked against us. Young people must make their voices heard this November. We hold the power to create lasting change.

Brennan Steele, Charlotte