Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News Observer

    Harris packs supplies for Western NC in Raleigh before heading to rally in Greenville

    By Tammy Grubb, Avi Bajpai,

    2 days ago

    Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Raleigh on Saturday to meet supporters and pack hurricane relief supplies as her presidential campaign resumed following Helene’s devastating impact on Western North Carolina.

    She was expected to spend Saturday night in Raleigh before heading east Sunday for a campaign rally. Harris is expected to speak at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in Greenville before returning to Washington later in the evening.

    Harris arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday and traveled by motorcade to The Pit Authentic Barbecue in downtown Raleigh. There, she meet with members of the Black community, politicians and faith leaders before helping box up several care packages of diapers, hand sanitizers and other supplies for Western North Carolina.

    Last weekend she was in Charlotte on a similar visit.

    Greg Hatem, owner of The Pit and founder of Empire Properties, said he worked with Harris’ campaign to organize the relief effort. The campaign pulled together the group of supporters they wanted to meet with and have a conversation, he said.

    “We took (a truck) earlier, mostly water and gas and basic supplies,” Hatem said. “We’re going to be taking a second truck, and we’re working with the governor’s office about what they need and where, so we put those two together — the campaign, Vice President Harris — we put those together to pack this, along with Empire Properties.”

    The collection drive will continue for a few weeks before the supplies are delivered to the N.C. mountains, he said. After that, they will start planning for how to provide mobile kitchens and construction labor, he said. They’re also reaching out to chefs and other restaurant workers in Western North Carolina about how to set up temporary jobs, he said.

    “It’s such a community of people in the restaurant industry. Everybody knows everybody,” he said.

    North Carolina a battleground state

    North Carolina is one of seven major battleground states that Harris and former President Donald Trump have been crisscrossing in recent weeks. The Harris rally Sunday comes ahead of the start of early voting here, which begins Thursday and runs through Nov. 2.

    As part of her outreach in Eastern North Carolina, Harris is also tapping former President Bill Clinton to stump for her. Clinton will embark on a bus tour of the region targeting “hard-to-reach” rural voters between Oct. 17 and 20.

    He’s expected to appear at small-scale events like “local fairs and porch rallies,” and will focus on the economy, CNN reported earlier this week.

    Election Day is just 24 days away.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lp1A4_0w4hNkNU00
    Vice President Kamala Harris assists NC Counts Coalition as they work together to assemble care packages with toiletries for those who were affected by Hurricane Helene in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. MELISSA MELVIN-RODRIGUEZ/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

    Trump, the Republican nominee for president, held a town hall in Fayetteville on Oct. 4, where he blasted the Biden administration’s response to the storm.

    As of Friday, the RealClearPolitics polling average showed that Trump has a very slim lead over Harris in North Carolina. The state has only supported Democratic presidential candidates twice in the last 50 years — former President Jimmy Carter in 1976 and for former President Barack Obama in 2008.

    Harris and Trump, and their vice presidential picks — Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance — have included the Tar Heel state in multiple campaign stops this year.

    Those visits have been ramping up in the last few weeks, with Vance holding a town hall Thursday with voters in Greensboro. He is also expected to attend the Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday , according to WCNC Charlotte. This will be Vance’s third visit to Charlotte in less than a month.

    On Saturday, the Trump campaign announced that Vance will hold a rally in Wilmington on Wednesday.

    Walz has not returned to North Carolina since Helene.

    Under the Dome

    Get the latest news about North Carolina politics from The News & Observer's award-winning team. Get the free digest sent to your inbox by signing up here .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 184
    Add a Comment
    Christian Nunley
    1d ago
    A vote for Cumultoeho Harris & Tampon Tim is a vote for Marxism, Communism & Socialism! She got her career by being 31 years younger than married Willie Brown & became his weenie swallow for 10 years & was Montel William's side piece HO! Judge Joe Brown followed her entire career & said that she screwed & blew her way to the top! She is the worst role model for young girls & women in the world! SUCKALOTADICKS is the worst VP in history & failed her only national Tv assigned job as the Border Czar! The DEMONRATS didn't want her in 2020 - HaHaHa - she got ZERO VOTES! Tampon Tim is a Chinese Communist Spy who went to China over 35x, taught school in China & his honeymoon was sponsored by Communist China! She & creepy pedophile, little girl sniffing, showers with daughter Ashley, foreign enemies bribe taking POS, MAFIA CRIMINAL Joe Biden have destroyed this country with the highest inflation in over 40 years & the largest, worst criminal illegal migrant invasion in history!
    Angela Lyons
    1d ago
    is this after The Millions sent to Lebanon? Just curious
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Support these Western NC artisans + Helene storm victims at 2024 NC State Fair
    The News Observer3 days ago
    Popular NC State Fair lunch pass program sees big price hike this year. What to expect
    The News Observer4 days ago
    Photos: Rescue turns to grim recovery in the mountains of Western North Carolina
    The News Observer8 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    Raleigh’s Crabtree mall will hold fundraising events to support Western NC. How to help
    The News Observer13 hours ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Man shot to death in downtown Raleigh. Suspect arrested, charged.
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Prayers Pouring In For North Carolina Football After Wide Receiver's Death
    The Spun2 days ago
    North Carolina Woman Charged with 'Burning of Churches' After Setting Fire to Bush Outside House of Worship
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Want to support Western NC? Check out these fundraisers, drives & other ways to help
    The News Observer5 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    ‘Flat Out Lie’: North Carolina Governor Nukes Trump For Putting ‘Rescue Workers in Danger’ With Rhetoric
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Same lucky numbers made thousands winners in NC lottery. Now comes $2.9 million payout
    The News Observer6 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Collision between school bus and car in Clayton sends 2 to Johnston Medical Center
    The News Observer3 days ago
    $36.4M land deal: Developer buys 100-plus acres in Wake County. Here’s what’s coming
    The News Observer9 hours ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Home Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Vice President Kamala Harris returning to NC with campaign trip to Greenville
    The News Observer5 days ago
    Here’s the answer to every question you have about the 2024 NC State Fair
    The News Observer18 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Two people killed in Alamance County shooting. Suspect arrested, charged.
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Open Source: NC mines stir conspiracy theories | Boom nears a boom | Morrisville tenant wait
    The News Observer3 days ago
    Highly touted Boozer twins make college basketball recruiting choices for Duke
    The News Observer3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy