Rebuild stronger infrastructure now so NC can save later | Opinion

When Vermont was hit by Hurricane Irene in 2011, its infrastructure was shattered, just as ours in North Carolina is now. Someone up there had the wisdom to make sure every culvert, bridge and building that was destroyed was replaced by a version that was bigger, stronger and more resilient to flooding. I suggest North Carolina take the same approach, with substantial support from the federal government and our own General Assembly. It may be expensive up front but provides significant savings and much faster recovery from storms down the road.

Ron Sutherland, PhD, Durham

New building codes

The author has a background in urban design.

I am heartbroken about the damage in western North Carolina.

Over the past 15 years, state lawmakers have rejected limits on construction on steep slopes, which might have reduced the number of homes lost to landslides; blocked a rule requiring homes to be elevated above the height of an expected flood; weakened protections for wetlands, increasing the risk of dangerous storm water runoff; and slowed the adoption of updated building codes, making it harder for the state to qualify for federal climate-resilience grants. When appropriate, an independent investigation should be conducted to see how current building codes may have contributed to the loss of homes and to determine if these codes need to be changed or modified. We need to take politics out of building codes when it impacts the safety of our community.

Stephen Berg , Chapel Hill

Republican weather

Let’s be clear, Helene was so severe because tropical storm Helene grew into Category 4 Hurricane Helene as it quickly crossed the historically hot Gulf of Mexico, some scientist believe . We’ve always had hurricanes but never so many so severe ones. This is global warming at work, the global warming climate experts have warned us about for decades, the global warming Republicans first poo pooed (Donald Trump still does) then opposed every step to fight it. This climate, this weather is the result of Republican policy. This is Republican weather.

Neil Stahl, Chapel Hill

Ensure voting

While our eyes, hearts, and resources are focused on the immediate loss and damage sustained by communities in Western North Carolina, our state Board of Elections and legislators must look to the coming elections.

Damage to roads and communications infrastructure, combined with actions by the legislature to require ID for voting and requiring absentee ballots to be delivered by Election Day, together with actions by the state judiciary that have delayed the mailing of absentee ballots, will severely limit the ability to vote of citizens who have lost everything and where postal service, already greatly degraded under Postmaster Louis DeJoy, is likely to be even worse.

The NC Board of Elections, the state legislature, and the governor’s office must work together to create emergency rules and put in place an infrastructure to ensure that eligible voters in the affected counties can cast their ballots. Disenfranchisement cannot be added to the burdens already being shouldered by these communities.

Andrew Geller, Durham

Hopeful VP debate

Although the vice presidential debate is unlikely to change the outcome of the 2024 election, I now feel more comfortable with both candidates after watching them discuss the issues facing our country.

As someone who knew little about either individual until recently, I believe Sen. J.D. Vance won the debate, with Gov. Tim Walz coming very close. Looking back at the earlier presidential candidate debates this year, this one offered relief and assurance that Democrats and Republicans can be civil. Seeing both candidates occasionally agree on issues while still respectfully disagreeing on how to address them showed that we can move forward as a nation through meaningful discussion. It’s far more productive than the consistent bashing of opponents as we often see former President Trump and Vice President Harris tend to do.

However, not everything during those 90 minutes was positive. Unsurprisingly, both Sen. Vance and Gov. Walz lied and avoided questions from the moderators. Overall, as a first-time voter just starting college, I feel there is still hope for countering the political division and radicalization on both the left and the right.

Luke Basso, Wilmington