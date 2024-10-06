What was the difference in UNC football’s loss to Pittsburgh? ‘Their quarterback’

North Carolina coach Mack Brown, in essence, needed two words to sum up the difference Saturday in the Tar Heels’ 34-24 loss to Pittsburgh.

“Their quarterback,” Brown said.

What Brown would like to be able to say, at some point this season, after a win, is, “ Our quarterback.”

In Saturday’s game at Kenan Stadium, it was all about Pitt’s Eli Holstein. He’s a redshirt freshman, but he’s a big man who has a lot of game, a mature game.

Holstein passed for three touchdowns against the Heels. He ran for a fourth. When the undefeated Panthers (5-0, 1-0 ACC) needed a clutch play, he made it.

His final stats: 25-of-42 passing for 381 yards and a team-high 76 yards rushing. Holstein’s 72-yard pass to running back Desmond Reid set up one TD, and a 46-yarder to Konata Mumpfield — the senior wideout diving between three defensive backs to make the grab at the UNC 1 — set up another.

“I’m amazed how poised he was,” Brown said. “He just came from nowhere. He was the fifth quarterback at Alabama, which shows you how good Alabama is. He’s changed who they are, completely.”

Under coach Pat Narduzzi, the Panthers have played a smashmouth defensive style and had a solid kicking game. Narduzzi did have Kenny Pickett at quarterback, winning the ACC championship in 2021, but has won games more the old-fashioned way than in EA Sports College Football shootout fashion.

But Holstein, a 6-4, 225-pounder not lacking quickness, has added a new dynamic to Pitt football. The Panthers, could, could , be a dark-horse pick to get back to the ACC championship game this season.

“They’ve always had good skill. They play good defense, they’re always aggressive,” Brown said. “The quarterback’s really good. He’s a guy who came in and made all the difference in the world.”

UNC’s Kaleb Cost did pick off a Holstein sideline pass in the first half, streaking it back 84 yards for a score. But that was a rare gaffe by Holstein and the Panthers’ only turnover of the game.

By game’s end, Holstein was Pitt’s top rusher with 76 yards on 10 carries.

“He knew when to use his legs. He knew when he didn’t have anything, knew when to get out of the pocket,” UNC cornerback Alijah Huzzie said. “The biggest thing for him was using his legs and making a play when there was nothing to make.”

UNC quarterback Jacolby Criswell made his third start for the Tar Heels and finished with 269 yards passing. Rushed into action and more or less learning the offense on the fly, he continued to show progress and looked to get his wide receivers involved more in this game.

Especially Nate McCollum. Before Saturday, the 5-9 senior had four catches this season for 23 yards. Against Pitt: 10 catches for 128 yards.

“I feel like I’ve grown the past few weeks and I really feel like this team is growing the past three weeks,” Criswell said. “Obviously, you got through QB changes and you have to figure out, ‘OK, what’s our identity now?’

“We’ll continue moving forward and we’ll figure it out as we go.”

The loss Saturday was the Tar Heels’ third in a row. But Brown had a different look to him after losing to Pitt than after the 70-50 blowout against James Madison or the tough 21-20 loss at Duke.

Part of it was in getting the news that senior Tylee Craft, who has been fighting cancer the past two years, had to enter a hospital Saturday morning and was not at the game. Craft has been a constant, inspirational presence on the UNC sideline and was supposed to have been there again, cheering on his teammates.

“He’s really struggling,” Brown said. ”He needs a lot of thoughts and prayers. He’s had a tough couple of years.”

In looking at the game, Brown believed the effort was there. Pitt has a good football team and the Tar Heels matched them most of a sunny October afternoon in an entertaining game at Kenan Stadium.

“That’s an undefeated team and there’s not much difference in the two teams,” Brown said. “We had our chances.”

The UNC defense still is allowing too many explosive plays, even though the return of end Kaimon Rucker from injury should make a difference, but in defensive effectiveness and its mentality.

And Criswell could give the Tar Heels what Holstein has been giving the Panthers: a QB with a live arm who can make plays that decide games. No one would have believed that a month or two ago, but Criswell appears mature enough and good enough to be that kind of QB.

“Offensively we’re getting better,” Brown said. “We’re not turning the ball over. We’re running the ball pretty good. But we’ve got to be more consistent.

“Jacolby continues to get better. Our protection was better. Still we drop a touchdown pass, we overthrow a couple. It’s all there for us.”