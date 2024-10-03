Open in App
    How to watch, stream Duke football at Georgia Tech as Blue Devils aim to stay unbeaten

    By Steve Wiseman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwjYW_0vsiOZbJ00

    Each of the past three weeks, Duke prepared for its opponent’s defense only to get into the game and discover that unit made significant changes.

    The fact the Blue Devils (5-0, 1-0 ACC) won all three games regardless speaks to their players’ intellect and the newfound power of having iPads available to review plays in-game this season.

    Whether or not those factors are in play Saturday night when Duke plays at Georgia Tech in an ACC game, the Blue Devils will aim for their sixth consecutive win under first-year head coach Manny Diaz.

    While Connecticut, Middle Tennessee State and North Carolina attempted to cross-up Duke’s preparation by making defensive changes, Georgia Tech (3-2, 1-2 ACC) looks like a solid group, particularly against the run.

    Tyler Santucci, Duke’s defensive coordinator in the past two seasons, now coaches Georgia Tech’s defense, which is No. 3 in the ACC in rushing defense, allowing 90.2 yards per game. Opponents have gained 3.07 yards per carry against Georgia Tech, No. 5 in the ACC.

    “They make it tough sledding on anybody,” Diaz said. “So it’s a great challenge for our group. But because we are getting better and better at running the football every week it’s going to be important. You cannot go on the road in conference and just expect to throw the ball 40-50 times and win a game.”

    Duke’s rushing offense averages 120.6 yards per game for the season, which is No. 15 in the 17-team ACC. But the Blue Devils have exceeded that average in two of the past three games, rushing for 142 yards against UConn and 185 in last Saturday’s 21-20 comeback win over UNC.

    Duke’s offensive line, which saw the five starters take all 78 snaps in the UNC game, is improving with every week. They, along with running back Star Thomas (166 yards vs. UNC), are helping the Blue Devils be more effective in the running game.

    “They’re just getting better and better and better every week,” Diaz said. “Anything with our running game last week, to mention those five and to not mention Nicky Dalmolin at tight end and his improvements as a blocker this year, would be mistaken.”

    Kickoff time + TV channel for Duke at Georgia Tech

    The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday with ACC Network televising. ACC Network is available on major cable and satellite services like Spectrum, DirecTV and Dish Network.

    Streaming options for Blue Devils-Yellow Jackets matchup

    In addition to ESPN+, streaming options to watch Saturday’s Duke-GT game include fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

    Betting odds

    Georgia Tech is a 9-point favorite. The over-under total is 54.5 points.

    Duke at Georgia Tech game and TV info

    Teams: Duke Blue Devils (5-0, 1-0 ACC) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2 ACC)

    Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

    Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

    Time: 8 p.m.

    TV: ACC Network

    Stream: DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, SlingTV

    Series history: Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1933, 54-35 with one tie. The programs have been more equal of late, with the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets splitting their last 10 games. However Georgia Tech has won the past three meetings.

    Pregame reading

    Why life in the ‘sewer’ is a good thing for Duke football, and helped it finally beat UNC

    Comeback kids: 3 takeaways from Duke football’s stunning win over UNC in rivalry game

    Duke football stays unbeaten. Three takeaways from the Blue Devils’ fourth-quarter comeback

    With Duke starting RB Jaquez Moore injured, can Blue Devils run the ball and keep winning?

    Bruised, battered, but still unbeaten: Three takeaways from Duke’s OT win at Northwestern

    Duke starts Diaz era with a win: Three takeaways from Blue Devils’ victory over Elon

    Duke adds new wrinkle to its football depth chart: What in the world is a ‘vyper’?

    Duke football, under new head coach Manny Diaz, decides on its starting quarterback

    Duke TE Nicky Dalmolin said goodbye to football, but he’s back. Why he changed his mind

