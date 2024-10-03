How to watch, stream Duke football at Georgia Tech as Blue Devils aim to stay unbeaten

Each of the past three weeks, Duke prepared for its opponent’s defense only to get into the game and discover that unit made significant changes.

The fact the Blue Devils (5-0, 1-0 ACC) won all three games regardless speaks to their players’ intellect and the newfound power of having iPads available to review plays in-game this season.

Whether or not those factors are in play Saturday night when Duke plays at Georgia Tech in an ACC game, the Blue Devils will aim for their sixth consecutive win under first-year head coach Manny Diaz.

While Connecticut, Middle Tennessee State and North Carolina attempted to cross-up Duke’s preparation by making defensive changes, Georgia Tech (3-2, 1-2 ACC) looks like a solid group, particularly against the run.

Tyler Santucci, Duke’s defensive coordinator in the past two seasons, now coaches Georgia Tech’s defense, which is No. 3 in the ACC in rushing defense, allowing 90.2 yards per game. Opponents have gained 3.07 yards per carry against Georgia Tech, No. 5 in the ACC.

“They make it tough sledding on anybody,” Diaz said. “So it’s a great challenge for our group. But because we are getting better and better at running the football every week it’s going to be important. You cannot go on the road in conference and just expect to throw the ball 40-50 times and win a game.”

Duke’s rushing offense averages 120.6 yards per game for the season, which is No. 15 in the 17-team ACC. But the Blue Devils have exceeded that average in two of the past three games, rushing for 142 yards against UConn and 185 in last Saturday’s 21-20 comeback win over UNC.

Duke’s offensive line, which saw the five starters take all 78 snaps in the UNC game, is improving with every week. They, along with running back Star Thomas (166 yards vs. UNC), are helping the Blue Devils be more effective in the running game.

“They’re just getting better and better and better every week,” Diaz said. “Anything with our running game last week, to mention those five and to not mention Nicky Dalmolin at tight end and his improvements as a blocker this year, would be mistaken.”

Kickoff time + TV channel for Duke at Georgia Tech

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday with ACC Network televising. ACC Network is available on major cable and satellite services like Spectrum, DirecTV and Dish Network.

Streaming options for Blue Devils-Yellow Jackets matchup

In addition to ESPN+, streaming options to watch Saturday’s Duke-GT game include fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

Betting odds

Georgia Tech is a 9-point favorite. The over-under total is 54.5 points.

Series history: Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1933, 54-35 with one tie. The programs have been more equal of late, with the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets splitting their last 10 games. However Georgia Tech has won the past three meetings.

