Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News Observer

    How to watch UNC football and QB Jacolby Criswell face undefeated Pitt

    By Chip Alexander,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeAoa_0vsiOWx800

    With each passing game, Jacolby Criswell is getting a little more comfortable.

    Think of all the quarterback was thrust into the past month at North Carolina. He was the Tar Heels’ No. 3 QB all of fall camp, then became No. 2 in the second half of the season opener when Max Johnson was injured. Then, No. 1 after relieving an ineffective Conner Harrell.

    Talk about a crash course. Criswell returned to UNC from Arkansas this year as a graduate transfer believing he could bide his time and maybe, maybe , compete for the top quarterback position in the spring. But his time is now.

    “In the last three weeks, I think I’ve grown quite a bit,” Criswell said this week. “I think I can grow a little bit more as a leader now that my role has changed. Now it’s time to show what you know.

    “I’m pretty comfortable out there. I have to do what I have to do for the team. Things have changed … I’ve gone from third string to now starting. It’s time for me to elevate as that leader.”

    Criswell was the starter against undefeated Duke last week. This week, it’s against undefeated Pittsburgh (4-0), which will also try to make things miserable – blitzes, stunts, defensive disguises – for the quarterback.

    Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, at his weekly press conference, said Criswell has a “cannon for an arm.”

    “We’re going to have to change things up on him,” Narduzzi said. “He does a nice job.”

    The passing threat is there with Criswell. But UNC coach Mack Brown wants more than a threat. He wants more hookups with wide receivers down field to stretch opposing defenses.

    Teams are sliding their safeties down on defense, Brown said, looking to team up on running back Omarion Hampton, who leads FBS with 114 carries and is third with 658 yards.

    “We’re still trying to figure out our identity on offense,” Brown said this week. ”We wanted to be a physical run and play-action team. Well, you’ve got to be able to throw the ball better, because people are putting too many (defenders) in the box and they’re not letting Omarion beat ‘em.

    “We’ve got to throw the ball better. We’ve got to do it, not just talk about it.”

    How to watch

    The game will be shown nationally by ESPN2, with Roy Philpott handling play by play, Sam Acho the analyst and Taylor Davis the sideline reporter.

    .Streaming options are available on DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV.

    Betting odds

    The Panthers are considered a 3.0-point favorite by ESPN and the over/under is set at 63.5.

    North Carolina (3-2, 0-1 ACC) vs Pitt (4-0)

    When : Saturday, noon

    Where : Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.

    TV : ESPN2.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    As NC State’s Grayson McCall absorbs another violent hit, a reminder of football’s cost, risk
    The News Observer9 hours ago
    Comeback kids: 3 takeaways from Duke football’s stunning win over UNC in rivalry game
    The News Observer7 days ago
    Some western NC universities to close doors for at least a week due to Helene rampage
    The News Observer7 days ago
    Whataburger submits building plans for 2 Raleigh locations. Here’s where they’ll go
    The News Observer1 day ago
    Four takeaways from Wake Forest’s comeback from a 10-point deficit to top NC State, 34-30
    The News Observer12 hours ago
    Gang members sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in Raleigh area, threats to witnesses
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Helene’s devastation changed everything about their wedding, except the important part
    The News Observer6 days ago
    Five dead including a child after plane crashes and burns on Outer Banks, NC park says
    The News Observer6 days ago
    ‘Help is on the way.’ A town-by-town look at how the Triangle is aiding Western NC
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Strike would shut down East Coast ports, including NC’s Wilmington, Morehead City
    The News Observer8 days ago
    Triangle real estate listing service changes name as new rules sow uncertainty
    The News Observer7 days ago
    ‘Civilization is pretty much gone’ after Helene tears through Spruce Pine, NC
    The News Observer2 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    4 critically hurt after tornado associated with Helene hits Eastern NC city
    The News Observer8 days ago
    No power but only minor damage: Spruce Pine quartz mine owner updates Helene recovery
    The News Observer1 day ago
    NC State football’s 2023 sacks leader leaving the Wolfpack. What he plans to do
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Man charged with murder in connection with April fatal shooting in Durham
    The News Observer9 days ago
    Helene fact check: Here are the rumors and the reality in Western North Carolina
    The News Observer11 hours ago
    The Clayton restaurant from a top Triangle chef will close this weekend
    The News Observer1 day ago
    How to watch, stream Duke football at Georgia Tech as Blue Devils aim to stay unbeaten
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Watch videos as Helene causes major flooding throughout the NC mountains
    The News Observer8 days ago
    How to watch, stream NC State vs. Wake Forest in second ACC game of Pack’s 2024 schedule
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Walmart said it would excuse NC worker’s absences for seizures then fired her, feds say
    The News Observer2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy