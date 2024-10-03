How to watch UNC football and QB Jacolby Criswell face undefeated Pitt

With each passing game, Jacolby Criswell is getting a little more comfortable.

Think of all the quarterback was thrust into the past month at North Carolina. He was the Tar Heels’ No. 3 QB all of fall camp, then became No. 2 in the second half of the season opener when Max Johnson was injured. Then, No. 1 after relieving an ineffective Conner Harrell.

Talk about a crash course. Criswell returned to UNC from Arkansas this year as a graduate transfer believing he could bide his time and maybe, maybe , compete for the top quarterback position in the spring. But his time is now.

“In the last three weeks, I think I’ve grown quite a bit,” Criswell said this week. “I think I can grow a little bit more as a leader now that my role has changed. Now it’s time to show what you know.

“I’m pretty comfortable out there. I have to do what I have to do for the team. Things have changed … I’ve gone from third string to now starting. It’s time for me to elevate as that leader.”

Criswell was the starter against undefeated Duke last week. This week, it’s against undefeated Pittsburgh (4-0), which will also try to make things miserable – blitzes, stunts, defensive disguises – for the quarterback.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, at his weekly press conference, said Criswell has a “cannon for an arm.”

“We’re going to have to change things up on him,” Narduzzi said. “He does a nice job.”

The passing threat is there with Criswell. But UNC coach Mack Brown wants more than a threat. He wants more hookups with wide receivers down field to stretch opposing defenses.

Teams are sliding their safeties down on defense, Brown said, looking to team up on running back Omarion Hampton, who leads FBS with 114 carries and is third with 658 yards.

“We’re still trying to figure out our identity on offense,” Brown said this week. ”We wanted to be a physical run and play-action team. Well, you’ve got to be able to throw the ball better, because people are putting too many (defenders) in the box and they’re not letting Omarion beat ‘em.

“We’ve got to throw the ball better. We’ve got to do it, not just talk about it.”

How to watch

The game will be shown nationally by ESPN2, with Roy Philpott handling play by play, Sam Acho the analyst and Taylor Davis the sideline reporter.

.Streaming options are available on DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV.

Betting odds

The Panthers are considered a 3.0-point favorite by ESPN and the over/under is set at 63.5.

North Carolina (3-2, 0-1 ACC) vs Pitt (4-0)

When : Saturday, noon

Where : Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.

TV : ESPN2.