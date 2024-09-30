Open in App
    Helene devastated this small Ashe County town. Now its residents are feeding one another

    By Josh Shaffer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtiK3_0vpImQaz00

    In just a few hours, Big Horse Creek sent a 10-foot wall of water into the tiny mountain town of Lansing, destroying its row of quaint brick art shops, antique stores and cleverly named pizza parlor — Pie on the Mountain.

    Hurricane Helene roared through Lansing’s section of the popular Virginia Creeper Trail and left it strewn with mud, tree trunks and a Winnebago-sized camper turned upside-down in the water.

    All along Lansing’s main street, the shopkeepers pulled out soaking walls and floorboards already reeking with mildew, and they offered their canned goods and water bottles for all needy comers.

    “This area has been devastated,” said Jeff Pierce, a volunteer at the fire department, “Something we’ve not seen since the 1940s. You’re familiar with Carter-Finley Stadium. Two of those, 40 feet high. That’s how much water.”

    As rescue crews cut trees off roads and cleared branches and strips of sheet metal off bridges, the larger world began to see the extent of ruin in North Carolina’s northwest corner.

    ‘Caskets floating in the river’

    While repairing a broken gas line in Boone, Steve Calhoun recalled the worst he’d seen in Ashe County since Friday.

    ”Caskets floating in the river,” he said. “People in the water and nobody can get to them. Houses in the road. Cars in trees.”

    The water has receded, but locals do not expect all the area’s power to be restored for months. The roads to many remote areas, including west of Lansing, are too washed out for crews to reach.

    They worry about those still missing, unaccounted for in the chaos.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwYOk_0vpImQaz00
    The asphalt buckles and slopes outside of Bald Guy Brew following damage from Hurricane Helene on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Boone, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

    In Lansing, the Squirrel and Nut got walloped only four months after it opened. It sold local and vintage art, including pieces made by Lora Young, who spent Saturday, Sunday and Monday grilling donated food.

    ”A lot of us don’t have power,” she said, “so they’re bringing us stuff out of their freezers. Need some food? We’ve got chicken grilling now.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKiTp_0vpImQaz00
    An overturned camper van sits in Big Horse Creek in Lansing, N.C. following Hurricane Helene on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

    Volunteers feeding hundreds

    At the fire department, volunteers fed 300 people barbecue though the population of the town 33 miles northeast of Boone is only 128.

    Pierce led a prayer over the pig cooker, giving thanks and asking for guidance.

    ”One thing you have to understand about mountain people,” he said. “We’re resilient. We keep fighting.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFQK8_0vpImQaz00
    Hope Miller sorts canned goods to be donated to the food bank outside of CJ’s Market as community members clean up following damage from Hurricane Helene on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Lansing, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

    As he spoke, the shopkeepers moved up and down Lansing’s main street, shoveling mud.

    Young smiled at them over her grill.

    ”You have to,” she said. “Once you get a chance to slow down, it’ll all sink in.”

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Vickie Coley
    2d ago
    Are the helicopters reaching you folks?
    Mary Paisley
    2d ago
    God bless them all
    View all comments
