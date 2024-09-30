Daniel Grant-King, candidate for Raleigh City Council, District C, answers our questions

Raleigh voters will pick a new mayor and City Council members this November.

All eight council seats, including the mayor’s, are up for grabs, with all the incumbents except for current Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin seeking another two-year term.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting runs from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 2.

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Daniel Grant-King

District/seat: Raleigh City Council, District C

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024: 25

Campaign website: sites.google.com/view/danielgrantkingforraleigh/home

Current occupation: Teacher, exceptional children

Education: Garner Magnet High School, Strayer University, Wake Tech

Offices Sought/Held: Ran for the Wake County Board Of Education in District 4

Please list any notable government or civic involvement .

I have been actively involved in Democratic Response through various civic engagements. Some highlights of my involvement include:

1. Organizing voter=registration drives in underrepresented communities to increase political participation.

2. Leading advocacy campaigns for health care access and affordability, targeting legislation that supports comprehensive health care reform.

3. Collaborating with local politicians to address environmental issues, such as climate change and sustainable development.

4. Volunteering at community events to engage with constituents, listen to their concerns, and educate them about the importance of civic engagement.

5. Participating in grassroots movements to promote social justice, equality, and inclusivity in all aspects of public policy.

My civic involvement in Democratic Response reflects my commitment to creating positive change through active citizenship and political engagement. By working collaboratively with diverse stakeholders and leveraging my skills in advocacy and community organizing, I strive to contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

Which Raleigh City Council district do you live in? C

What is the top issue facing Raleigh now and how would you address it?

The top issue facing Raleigh currently is the need to address affordable housing and housing insecurity. A comprehensive approach combining policy initiatives, community engagement, and strategic investments is essential.

First, implementing policies that promote affordable housing development, such as inclusionary zoning, incentivizing mixed-income developments, and protecting against housing discrimination, is crucial. By working closely with local government officials, community leaders and housing advocates, a collective effort can be made to create a more inclusive housing market.

Furthermore, investing in programs that provide financial assistance to low-income households, such as rental assistance programs and first-time home buyer initiatives, can help alleviate the burden of housing costs on vulnerable communities. This can be complemented by increasing funding for public housing projects and affordable housing developments to expand the supply of affordable housing options.

Last, fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as non-profit organizations, can leverage resources and expertise to address housing insecurity more effectively. By utilizing a collaborative approach, Raleigh can work towards creating a more equitable and sustainable housing landscape for all residents.

In conclusion, addressing the issue of affordable housing in Raleigh requires a multifaceted strategy that combines policy interventions, community engagement and strategic investments. By prioritizing affordable housing as a key issue, Raleigh can move toward a more inclusive and vibrant community where all residents have access to safe and affordable housing options.

What is your strategy for increasing affordable housing in Raleigh?

A comprehensive and multifaceted approach is needed. One key strategy is to invest in the construction of new affordable housing units through partnerships with developers and nonprofit organizations. This can be done by providing tax incentives, grants and low-interest loans to encourage the development of affordable housing projects.

Another crucial aspect is to preserve existing affordable housing stock by implementing policies such as rent control, inclusionary zoning, and rehabilitation programs. This will prevent displacement of low-income residents and maintain a diverse range of housing options in Raleigh.

Furthermore, addressing the root causes of housing insecurity, such as income inequality and lack of access to affordable health care and child care, is essential. Implementing living-wage policies, expanding public transportation, and investing in social services can help improve the overall affordability of housing for residents in Raleigh.

In addition, ensuring equitable access to housing opportunities for marginalized communities, including people of color, immigrants, and individuals with disabilities, is paramount. This can be achieved by actively combating discrimination in the housing market, promoting fair housing laws, and providing targeted support for those facing housing instability.

Overall, a combination of proactive policies, targeted investments, and community engagement is crucial for increasing affordable housing in Raleigh. By prioritizing affordability, inclusivity, and sustainability in housing development and planning, we can create a more just and equitable city for all residents.

Should the city be more aggressive about requiring affordable units from developers or partner with nonprofits?

The city should adopt a multifaceted approach that combines both aggressive requirements for affordable units from developers and strategic partnerships with nonprofits to effectively address the issue of affordable housing. By leveraging both strategies, the city can create a more comprehensive and sustainable solution to promote equitable access to housing options for all residents.

Requiring affordable units from developers through aggressive mandates ensures that new developments contribute to the city’s affordable housing stock. This approach forces developers to prioritize affordability and diversity in their projects, helping to alleviate the housing shortage for low- and moderate-income individuals and families. It also ensures that the burden of providing affordable housing is shared among all developers, preventing any single entity from shirking its responsibility.

On the other hand, partnering with nonprofits can bring specialized expertise, resources and community connections to the table. Nonprofits often have a deep understanding of the specific needs of vulnerable populations and can tailor housing solutions to effectively address these needs. Collaborating with nonprofits also allows the city to tap into funding sources, innovative programs, and grassroots networks that can complement its own efforts in expanding affordable housing options.

By combining these approaches, the city can create a more robust and sustainable affordable housing strategy that is responsive to the diverse needs of its residents. This holistic approach not only addresses immediate housing challenges but also lays the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable city where everyone has access to safe, affordable housing. It is through this collaborative and multi-pronged approach that the city can truly make meaningful progress in addressing its affordable housing crisis.

Do you think Raleigh can support concert venues both downtown and in Dix Park?

The city of Raleigh has a diverse and vibrant cultural scene that has been steadily growing over the years. Given the city’s growing population and reputation as a hub for arts and entertainment, it is reasonable to argue that Raleigh can support concert venues both downtown and in Dix Park. Downtown Raleigh already boasts a number of successful concert venues like Red Hat Amphitheater and The Ritz, which attract a variety of musical acts and draw in large crowds. These venues contribute to the city’s cultural identity and provide economic benefits through tourism and job creation.

Expanding the concert scene to include venues in Dix Park could further enhance Raleigh’s cultural offerings and provide opportunities for larger outdoor events and festivals. The location of Dix Park, with its ample green space and potential for large-scale productions, could cater to a different demographic and offer a unique concert experience that complements the existing downtown venues. By diversifying the concert venue options, Raleigh can cater to a wider range of musical tastes and attract more visitors to the city.

However, it is important to consider the potential challenges and logistical issues that may arise with the expansion of concert venues in Dix Park, such as traffic management, noise control, and environmental impact. Careful planning and collaboration between city officials, venue operators, and the community will be essential to ensure that the growth of the concert scene is sustainable and beneficial for all stakeholders involved.

In conclusion, with proper planning and management, Raleigh has the potential to support concert venues both downtown and in Dix Park. By leveraging the city’s cultural assets and building on its reputation as a destination for arts and entertainment, Raleigh can continue to grow its music scene and enhance its vibrant cultural landscape.

Would you describe Raleigh’s growth as too fast, too slow or just right?

Raleigh’s growth can be characterized as too fast in recent years. The city has experienced rapid population growth, resulting in challenges such as strained infrastructure, increased traffic congestion, and a high cost of living. This rapid growth has also led to concerns about preserving the city’s unique character and managing urban sprawl effectively.

While growth can bring economic opportunities and cultural diversity, it is essential for Raleigh to find a balance between development and sustainability to ensure a high quality of life for all residents. By implementing smart growth strategies, investing in public transportation, and promoting affordable housing initiatives, Raleigh can manage its growth more effectively and create a more resilient and equitable city for the future.

Do you think Raleigh is losing too many historic properties? If so, how should this be addressed?

In Raleigh, the loss of historic properties is a concerning trend that threatens the city’s architectural and cultural heritage. To address this issue, a comprehensive approach involving community engagement, legislative action, and preservation efforts is essential.

First and foremost, increasing public awareness about the value of historic properties is crucial. By educating residents about the significance of these buildings and their role in shaping the city’s identity, we can foster a sense of pride and stewardship.

Furthermore, implementing stronger preservation laws and incentives can provide essential protections for historic properties. This can include tax incentives for property owners who maintain and restore historic buildings, as well as zoning regulations that prioritize preservation over demolition.

In addition, establishing a historic preservation fund to support the rehabilitation of at-risk properties can help prevent their loss. Collaboration between government agencies, preservation organizations, and community groups is key to developing a cohesive strategy for protecting Raleigh’s historic properties.

By creating a task force dedicated to identifying and prioritizing endangered properties, we can proactively work to save these important assets before they are lost forever. Together, we can ensure that Raleigh’s rich history is preserved for future generations to enjoy and appreciate.